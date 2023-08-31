A 2020 review on omega-3 fatty acids in dermatology also concluded that this supplement can be helpful for many kinds of inflammatory skin conditions, including acne3 .

Interestingly, oral omega-3 fatty acids via fish oil actually helped reduce side effects from isotretinoin treatment (formerly known as Accutane), including aleviating dryness4 .

See, maintaining a healthy skin barrier is of vital importance when it comes to achieving even-toned, hydrated, and generally well-functioning skin. Most people tend the skin barrier topically, but that’s only half of the equation. Keeping your skin hydrated from within via adequate water intake, nutritious, water-dense foods, and skin-moisturizing supplements (hello, omega-3s!) completes that full puzzle.

Even if hydration and inflammation control aren’t your main skin care goals, this supplement is incredibly beneficial for other full-body effects. These include eye health and vision, mood, joint health, and so much more—omega-3 supplementation is far more than a beauty habit.

Now, there are a few different fatty acids to choose from, so it’s worth taking some time to research which forms are best suited for your needs—skin health and beyond. Here’s a curated list of some of our top choices, along with expert advice from a nutrition scientist.