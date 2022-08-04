This Supplement Benefits Heart, Immune & Joint Health, According To RDs

Fish oil has plenty of incredible health benefits, thanks to its concentrated dose of omega-3s.

For starters, these oils “have been shown to promote a healthy inflammatory response and support heart and blood circulation function,”* says clinical biochemist and renowned father of functional medicine Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., FACN, CNS. The omega-3s in fish oil are also “used by the immune system to help modulate a healthy immune response in all organs of the body,”* he adds.

The EPA and DHA in fish oil are essential for a healthy heart; in fact, a 2019 science advisory from the American Heart Association (AHA) states that research suggests EPA and DHA support healthy levels of triglycerides (i.e., a type of fat in your blood).* What's more, according to the FDA, consuming at least 800 milligrams of EPA and DHA together daily may even lower your risk of developing coronary heart disease (CHD) by lowering blood pressure.*†

DHA is also a critical nutrient during pregnancy, as it’s involved in healthy development of the central nervous system.* Worth noting: A 2018 Nutrients study linked higher DHA levels during pregnancy with better problem-solving skills in babies at 12 months, demonstrating how essential proper DHA intake truly is during pregnancy (for both baby and mother).*

If heart and healthy pregnancy benefits aren’t enough to turn your head, a 2019 meta-analysis from Translational Psychiatry reveals that supplementing with omega-3s has been linked to healthy mood balance and resilience as well.* Finally, the omega-3s found in fish oil can support your musculoskeletal health by helping regulate bone turnover to promote calcium balance and bolstering joint mobility and comfort.*

"The science to date demonstrates that marine omega-3s EPA and DHA are whole-body relevant and important for every cell," concludes Ferira, adding "That's why it's genuinely concerning how underconsumed these healthy fats are in our nation."