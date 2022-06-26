Pregnant Women Need This Much DHA To Help Ensure Baby's Growth & Development

Since your body can’t make a lot of DHA, getting enough from your diet and high-quality supplementation is critical during pregnancy, says Christine Greves, M.D., a board-certified OB-GYN at the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Greves calls DHA “the most important type of fat in pregnancy,” thanks to its critical involvement in so many different parts of the body. Perhaps most well-known is DHA’s reputation as a key proponent of fetal brain development in the womb (and after birth, i.e., the postnatal period).*

Whether nine months or 99 years old, the omega-3 fatty acid makes up a large majority of the gray matter in the brain, which controls everything from memory and emotions to movement. Additionally, DHA helps protect and maintain the structural integrity of cell membranes and neurons (which are responsible for sending and receiving messages throughout the central nervous system).*

DHA is also important for fetal eye development and visual functioning.* “During pregnancy, DHA, in particular, helps with the development of the baby's brain and eyes,”* Young explains.

Observational studies have also linked higher intake of DHA from fish during pregnancy to better infant health outcomes.* In an American Journal of Epidemiology prospective cohort study of 341 mother-child pairs in the U.S., researchers found moms who had fish more than twice a week had babies with better visual motor skills at age three compared to their counterparts with lower fish intake.

Another observational cohort study in the U.K. published by The Lancet analyzed data from 11,875 pregnant women with seafood intakes ranging from none to approximately 12 ounces per week. Researchers discovered that children of mothers who consumed less seafood during pregnancy were more likely to have suboptimal communication skills, verbal IQ ,and prosocial behavior.

With clear benefits for both fetal growth and cognitive development, getting sufficient DHA during pregnancy should be a top priority for expecting mothers.*