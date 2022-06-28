American Adults Aren't Getting Nearly Enough Of These Two Nutrients, Study Finds

American Adults Are Majorly Under-Consuming These Types Of Omega-3 Fats, Study Finds
When you’re looking at a healthy and balanced meal plan, you’ll find there are an array of vitamins and minerals that are essential to the proper functioning of your body. While carbs, protein, and healthy fats are the macronutrients we often hear the most about, there are other subcategories such as fiber, B vitamins, and omega-3 fats that are all just as important to feeling great and maintaining good health.
However, a new study in Current Developments in Nutrition recently found that most American adults are not sufficiently reaching their omega-3 fat needs, which can have an impact on cardiovascular health.
What the study found.
The three omega-3 fats that your body needs to thrive are DHA, ALA, and EPA, and while they can be obtained through your diet and supplementation routine, new information gathered from analyzing the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey has shown that many people are not getting what they need. After looking at the data, the study found that although people are generally meeting their ALA needs, DHA and EPA are well below what is recommended for adults.
More specifically, the study revealed that most people are only consuming around 111 milligrams of both EPA and DHA on average per day, demonstrating a significant dietary gap that could have implications on cardiovascular health. Although the research shows Americans are generally meeting their ALA needs (1.1 grams/day for females and 1.6 grams/day for males,) this does not apply to the other two.
This is an increasingly important concern to address, as those struggling with cardiovascular health require around one gram of EPA each day, in addition to DHA.
The limitations.
Because this study is an analysis on a survey and not dedicated research on the topic, it’s unclear how these learnings may connect to a risk of cardiovascular outcomes as the study suggests. Additionally, the reviewed data was gathered between 2017 and 2018 so the gap may have changed in subsequent years.
How you can increase your omega-3 fat intake.
Fortunately, by making intentional changes to your diet and supplement routine you can bridge this nutritional gap for a healthier body. The American Heart Association “recommends consuming oily fish at least twice per week, which equals approximately 500 milligrams of EPA plus DHA,” the study suggests. To help reach these benchmarks, some fish that are high in EPA and DHA are:
- Salmon
- Sardines
- Tuna
- Mackerel
- Shellfish
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*
On top of adding fish to your diet, a high-quality supplement can also be useful for reaching your omega-3 needs. That’s why mbg created omega-3 potency+ to support brain, heart, and overall health with 1.5 grams of marine omega-3s EPA + DHA in just two gelcaps.*
Taken daily, this supplement will provide your body with the nutrient levels recommended by the AHA in order to promote cardioprotective effects and support cognitive function.* An added bonus? While many omega-3 supplements may not leave the most pleasant taste in your mouth, omega-3 potency+ is formulated with organic lemon oil to negate that fishy flavor.
The takeaway.
Omega-3 fatty acids in all three of their forms are vital in supporting brain and heart health, among other functions within the body. Therefore, bridging the existing gaps many Americans have of DHA and EPA may support cardiovascular health, as noted within the study.
Staying mindful of the food you're regularly consuming and integrating a omega-3 supplement into your daily routine are two easy ways to support your long term health. Even if you aren't a fan of fish, mbg's omega-3 potency+ can give your body the nourishment it needs (sans fishy burps!)*
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*