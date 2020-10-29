The study looked at 944 adults who were 61 years old on average. While in the hospital, each participant had their blood drawn to determine their baseline omega-3 blood levels. Then, researchers looked at whether or not people who had more omega-3s at the time of their heart attack would be more protected three years later, compared to those with low levels. Turns out, they were.

People with higher ALA omega-3s lowered their risk of death, overall, while those with higher EPA levels lowered heart-related death risks. Research has shown that second heart attacks (within the first five years of the first) are fatal in 36% of men and 47% of women—making this potential preventative factor promising.