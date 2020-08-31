7 Smart Tips For Extending The Shelf Life Of Essential Oils, From An Expert

Generally speaking, all of your essential oils should last at least a year if stored properly, but some have a shelf life of up to six years. It depends on the type of oil, how it's stored, and the speed of the oxidation process. "Once you open an essential oil bottle," McClure says, "oxidation begins to occur due to the oil coming in contact with oxygen."

On average, "the shelf life for essential oils is two to three years," she says. "Citrus oils such as lemon, sweet orange, and lime are a bit shorter, about one to two years."

"Oils such as Australian sandalwood, vetiver, and patchouli," she adds, "have a much longer shelf life—up to six years."