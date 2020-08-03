mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Nature

6 Essential Oils That Can Soothe Bug Bites & How To Use Them

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Portrait Of A Young Woman With Essential Oil

Image by Federica Giacomazzi / Stocksy

August 3, 2020 — 9:04 AM

An unfortunate side effect of summertime outings, bug bites can be a real drag. Though scratching provides in-the-moment relief, it only makes bites more painful in the long run and could potentially cause infection. Here's how to skip the scratch and use essential oils to soothe inflamed skin the next time you meet a hungry mosquito.

The best essential oils for itchy bug bites.

The following six essential oils get the expert seal of approval when it comes to bug bite relief. Though there hasn't been much peer-reviewed research on their efficacy for bug bites, in particular, they all have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that make them soothing to the skin.

When properly diluted (more on that later), these oils can be applied to bites multiple times a day. "Apply one drop to bug bites as needed, avoiding the eye area, and washing your hands after application," natural skin care expert and founder of Osmia Organics Sarah Villafranco, M.D., tells mbg. "You'll want to apply them right away for best results."

Advertisement

1. Lavender

Just like lavender oil can help calm the minds before bedtime, it can be relaxing and rejuvenating for the skin too. Villafranco points to research on its ability to minimize swelling and optimize healing, while integrative medicine doctor Taz Bhatia, M.D., has likened its active compound, linalool, to a natural disinfectant.

2. Tea tree

"Tea tree essential oil is a great choice to support anti-itching and anti-swelling," says Valencia McClure, certified aromatherapist and founder of The Artistry of Essential Oils. Extracted from the Melaleuca alternifolia trees of Australia, this germ-fighting oil can also be helpful during cold and flu season, so hold on to it after the sun sets on summer.

Advertisement

3. Peppermint

The cooling rush of peppermint is a quick salve for hot, itchy bites, and its invigorating scent can also help boost alertness and act as a quick pick-me-up.

4. Chamomile

In her 40 years as a board-certified dermatologist, Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, has seen many patients successfully soothe bites with chamomile. Good for more than a calming cup of tea, the chamomile plant has soothing and anti-inflammatory effects on skin.

Advertisement

5. Eucalyptus

Like peppermint, eucalyptus is cooling, and its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it a popular choice for topical application.

6. Basil

A less obvious pick for bites, basil also has antimicrobial anti-inflammatory properties. "Basil is known in the natural medicine world to be a natural insecticide, so it helps to prevent bug bites and to treat the skin in the event you have been bitten," McClure tells mbg.

Advertisement

Oils to avoid.

In contrast to the cooling, calming oils that made the list, warming oils could do more harm than good when applied to bites. Villafranco recommends steering clear of heat-inducing ones like cinnamon, black pepper, oregano, or ginger, as they could increase itching and swelling.

How and why to dilute oils.

Many oils will cause irritation when applied directly to skin, so you'll want to dilute them in a carrier oil such as argan, jojoba, or rosehip seed first. These carrier oils are nourishing to the skin but don't contain the same potent properties that essential oils do, making them safe to apply in high amounts. For tiny clusters of bug bites, Villafranco likes to use a 10% concentration blend, meaning 1 part essential oils to 9 parts carrier oil. Note that this concentration is too high to use on larger patches of skin; if you're looking to incorporate essential oils into your everyday skin care routine, Ciraldo says to keep it below 5%.

Advertisement

A DIY recipe for itchy bug bites.

Here, McClure shares her favorite recipe for a bug bite skin soother. It combines some of the oils mentioned into a floral and fresh blend that can be stowed away in a hiking pack or perched on a backyard table. Remember to be diligent about dilution and wash your hands after application to avoid accidentally getting any oils in your eyes or mouth.

Ingredients:

Makes a 2-oz. jar's worth

  • 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel
  • 3 tablespoons jojoba oil
  • 5 drops peppermint essential oil
  • 4 drops chamomile essential oil
  • 15 drops lavender essential oil

Process:

Combine ingredients in a 2-oz. glass jar (make sure it's amber-colored so that light can't penetrate) and store at room temperature.

What else you can do to soothe bites.

Don't have essential oils on hand? Chamomile tea can also be applied to bug bites for some relief, and honey, aloe, and oatmeal all have anti-itch properties too. Ciraldo also says that applying an ice cube to a new bite as soon as you see it can help prevent redness and irritation down the line. One thing that won't help? A hot shower, so avoid those after a long and bug-filled day outside. If irritating lesions or rashes persist for days or start to spread, she recommends consulting your primary care physician or derm.

The bottom line.

Once you've iced a new bug bite, cooling essential oils can help stop it from becoming an itchy pain. Whip them up into an antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory blend, being sure to dilute them in neutral carrier oils before applying to the affected patch of skin. Then, go forth and enjoy dusky summer nights outdoors unencumbered by itch—but maybe use more bug spray next time?

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Off-the-Grid

Finding Cute Secondhand Clothes Is As Easy As Visiting These 8 Websites

Emma Loewe
Finding Cute Secondhand Clothes Is As Easy As Visiting These 8 Websites
Climate Change

Lower-Methane Burgers Could Be Good News For Eco-Conscious Meat Eaters

Emma Loewe
Lower-Methane Burgers Could Be Good News For Eco-Conscious Meat Eaters
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

CBD Is Just The Beginning: 3 More Cannabinoids That Are Promising For Health

Emma Loewe
CBD Is Just The Beginning: 3 More Cannabinoids That Are Promising For Health
Spirituality

Heads Up: Monday's Full Moon Could Be The Most Liberating Of The Year

The AstroTwins
Heads Up: Monday's Full Moon Could Be The Most Liberating Of The Year
Recipes

Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies

Haile Thomas
Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

It's Shorts Weather: This Supplement Gives You Smooth Skin Allover

Jamie Schneider
It's Shorts Weather: This Supplement Gives You Smooth Skin Allover
Love

What Is Relationship Anarchy? A Radical Approach To Love & Friendship

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
What Is Relationship Anarchy? A Radical Approach To Love & Friendship
Spirituality

On Tuesday, An Emotional 10-Week Astrological Cycle (Finally!) Ends

The AstroTwins
On Tuesday, An Emotional 10-Week Astrological Cycle (Finally!) Ends
Love

11 Steps To Stop Thinking About Someone, From Relationship Experts

Sarah Regan
11 Steps To Stop Thinking About Someone, From Relationship Experts
Social Good

How To Communicate With The Deaf Community While Wearing A Mask

Abby Moore
How To Communicate With The Deaf Community While Wearing A Mask
Parenting

This Parenting Trend Is All About Bonding — And You May Even Be Doing Now

Alexandra Engler
This Parenting Trend Is All About Bonding — And You May Even Be Doing Now
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/essential-oils-for-bug-bites

Your article and new folder have been saved!