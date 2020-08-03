The following six essential oils get the expert seal of approval when it comes to bug bite relief. Though there hasn't been much peer-reviewed research on their efficacy for bug bites, in particular, they all have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that make them soothing to the skin.

When properly diluted (more on that later), these oils can be applied to bites multiple times a day. "Apply one drop to bug bites as needed, avoiding the eye area, and washing your hands after application," natural skin care expert and founder of Osmia Organics Sarah Villafranco, M.D., tells mbg. "You'll want to apply them right away for best results."