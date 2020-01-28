Let's Settle This: Is Spinning Actually A Good Workout?

"Neither is better or worse," he explained. "It's really based on personal preference and the environment in which you prefer to workout. If you're looking for a more efficient workout, indoor cycling classes will burn calories faster and boost calorie expenditure since you're likely going to be motivated by the music, energy of the room, instructor, and classmates. Depending on the class, there will be intervals, drills, and varied resistance and speed. If you're riding outdoors, it may take double the time to burn the same amount of calories."