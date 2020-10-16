"This whole idea of us being on 24/7 is just not constructive for our sleep, and in many cases it's not necessary," naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., tells mbg.

Darley has seen patients benefit tremendously from designating a wind-down hour every night; one they can use to unplug from the day and gently saunter into sleep mode.

This time is so essential that Darley actually suggests that people set an alarm an hour before their intended bedtime every night.