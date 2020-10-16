mindbodygreen

Home
Trouble Shutting Off From The Day? Try Setting A Wind Down Alarm

Trouble Shutting Off From The Day? Try Setting A Wind Down Alarm

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Hand Turning off an Old Fashioned Alarm Clock

Image by Yaroslav Danylchenko / Stocksy

October 16, 2020 — 16:12 PM

If you're looking to get better sleep, the hour leading up to bedtime is key. Carving out a restful nighttime routine can mean the difference between snoozing as soon as your head hits the pillow and staying awake into the wee hours of the morning with a restless, racing mind.

The case for a "wind down alarm."

"This whole idea of us being on 24/7 is just not constructive for our sleep, and in many cases it's not necessary," naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., tells mbg.

Darley has seen patients benefit tremendously from designating a wind-down hour every night; one they can use to unplug from the day and gently saunter into sleep mode.

This time is so essential that Darley actually suggests that people set an alarm an hour before their intended bedtime every night.

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

When the chimes (or peaceful tune of your choosing) go off, consider it your your signal to start winding down. Turn off electronics and leave them to charge outside the bedroom, check off your nightly skin care regimen, and do the calming screen-free activity of your choosing. If you have a sleep-promoting supplement you like, this is your time to take that too.*

For those with iPhones, the new iOS update actually gives you the option to set a bedtime alarm that pauses notifications so you won't be tempted to pick up your phone and start scrolling—or worse, doomscrolling. As much as possible, try to keep the timing of your alarm consistent, since our bodies always appreciate a steady bedtime.

Advertisement

How to top off your calming routine.

Once you've physically prepped for bed, it's time to get the mind involved. To do so, Darley recommends taking a few minutes to write down any lingering thoughts from the day. Getting in the habit of doing this consistently can help you put lingering worries to bed, so to speak, and get you in the right headspace for sleep. Once you release anxious thoughts, you can replace them with something more positive: a quick expression of gratitude, a calming meditation, a visualization that makes you feel held.

"Learning how to set your thoughts aside before bed can help you really sleep peacefully," she says, "and then pick up your stuff the next day."

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

These 12 Body Cleansers Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Fall & Winter

Alexandra Engler
These 12 Body Cleansers Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Fall & Winter
Beauty

So, Seasonal Hair Shedding Is Real: An Expert Explains Why & What To Do

Alexandra Engler
So, Seasonal Hair Shedding Is Real: An Expert Explains Why & What To Do
Integrative Health

The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation

Jamie Schneider
The 3-Step "Immunity Tea" This MD Makes To Reduce Inflammation
Spirituality

Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle

The AstroTwins
Friday's New Moon Marks The Midpoint Of The Year's Astrological Cycle
Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Affects The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Recipes

This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens

Eliza Sullivan
This Nutrient-Packed Soup Has Ancient Grains, Plant-Based Protein & Leafy Greens
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?

Sarah Regan
You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?
Sex

The Reason Nearly Everything Turns You On Before & During Your Period

Abby Moore
The Reason Nearly Everything Turns You On Before & During Your Period
Functional Food

5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate This Fall

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate This Fall
Nature

I'm A Sustainability Editor & This Is The Supplement I Take For Its Eco Benefits

Emma Loewe
I'm A Sustainability Editor & This Is The Supplement I Take For Its Eco Benefits
Recovery

Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise

Abby Moore
Yes, Reverse Kegels Are A Thing: Experts On Why You May Need This Pelvic Floor Exercise
Beauty

Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older

Alexandra Engler
Healthy Aging Through The Decades: How Skin Changes As You Get Older
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-to-set-wind-down-alarm-every-night-from-sleep-specialist

Your article and new folder have been saved!