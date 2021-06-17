Is This One Product The Secret To Deeper Relaxation?

Sometimes a simple hug can remedy our trickiest moods. Ever wondered why that is? As human beings, we thrive on touch. Scientifically, basic touch communicates safety and trust, activates our vagus nerve (which is connected to compassion), and simply makes us feel good. But while touch is extremely comforting, there’s not always someone closeby to connect with.
Or maybe you just want some me-time, and that’s where a weighted blanket comes in. As you might’ve guessed, we’re all about relaxation methods. From CBD, to Yoga Nidra, to forest bathing — we’re fluent. But recently we were introduced to Tranquility Weighted Blankets, and our relaxation reached new depths. Just like a hug after a long day, and healthier than a cocktail, these blankets are a tangible reminder that everything’s okay.
What is a weighted blanket? How does it work?
Exactly as it sounds, a weighted blanket is designed to provide deep and calming pressure for total relaxation. Tranquility Weighted Blankets are made with an innovative fill — imagine weighted beads, distributed throughout a cozy quilt. So as you snuggle beneath it, your whole body enjoys even compression from head-to-toe. And in case your first question is the same as ours: the weight doesn’t translate into extra heat. In fact, the Tranquility Cool-to-the-Touch Weighted Blanket uses unique BlueCool™ technology to keep us extra cool as we wind down.
Cool-to-the-Touch 15lb Weighted Blanket
Helps you relax to fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake rested.
And the secret to why they’re so relaxing...
The weight of a weighted blanket provides our body with what’s known as “Deep Touch Pressure” or DTP. DTP is a sensory experience similar to a hug or snuggle, and is so comforting that weighted blankets are often used in sensory integration therapy. The theory is that the weight factor helps settle our nervous system, signaling a wave of calm that makes it easier to relax, fall asleep, and stay asleep. You know how swaddling infants in a blanket helps them feel secure? Weighted blankets are the adult version…. And we’re here for it.
Alongside many others... In fact, weighted blankets are emerging as the latest trend in relaxation. As a part of the Home Tester Club, Tranquility Weighted Blankets are celebrated for their comfort and security by curious product testers. And in consumer tests, 92% of Tranquility users said the blanket helped them sleep better and 88% said they fell asleep faster. The odds of deeper relaxation are in our favor.
How to use a weighted blanket for relaxation
Once you get your weighted blanket, you’ll see what we mean: they add an extra layer of comfort (literally) to any relaxation activity. But they’re fundamental for sleep — tucking in beneath 15 or 20 pounds of deep pressure has an instantly settling effect. Like snuggling against another body, the presence of a few extra pounds seems to be the ticket to deeper Z’s. The Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket takes that even further, with technology that warms you when it’s cool, and cools you when it’s warm. And who’d turn down the perfect sleep temperature?
Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket
Weight of the blanket applies gentle, distributed pressure across the body to calm and comfort
Note that any low key moment is basically waiting for a weighted blanket. Make your couch-time extra cozy with the Tranquility Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket and a good movie. Or take it to the patio furniture for a brisk morning journaling session. The extra sensation of pressure can feel like an anchor during meditation or breathwork, but pro tip: drape it over your shoulders like a grounding cape. Weighted blankets are perfect for yoga, too — for a deeper savasana, or fold it up and use it as a yoga bolster! Wherever relaxation takes you, your weighted blanket will follow.
Knitted Weighted Blanket
Knit pattern guarantees the weight is evenly distributed throughout the blanket.
Make the most out of your micro-moments
If you’re looking for more relaxation in your life, don’t wait for the vacations or days off. Learn to make the most out of the micro-moments — whether it’s twenty minutes before the family rises or a half-hour break between meetings. A Tranquility Weighted Blanket is the accessory that helps us drop into these micro-moments right away. Sometimes we simply need something physical to ground us down — and when there aren’t loving arms nearby, now you know what to do.
Shop this story:
Cool-to-the-Touch 15lb Weighted Blanket
Cool-to-the-Touch 15lb Weighted Blanket