"If you’re like me and hate baby carrots, you might still enjoy sliced bell pepper, sliced cucumber, or sliced zucchini dipped in a single-serve container of hummus or guacamole as a healthy veggie-rich snack."

—Jessica Cording, R.D., founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition

P.S.: If you figure out the root of your constant hunger, you may be able to get away snack-free!