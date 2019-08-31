Make Vegan Comfort Food Possible With This Classic Lasagna Recipe

Lasagna will always be a fan favorite, and this simple mushroom ragu with a rich, creamy béchamel is a real classic. The nutritional yeast gives this vegan dish that cheesy flavor while also adding a significant amount of fiber and vitamin B12 to the meal. A plant-based take on a dairy classic that actually helps gut health and digestion? Sign me up ASAP.

We don't think you should mess with perfection, but you could add a few chili flakes to the top, if you like, for a bit of heat. The ragu and béchamel can be made the day before and kept in the fridge, so you just have to build and bake the final dish the day-of. Sounds perfect for an impromptu dinner party.