5 Vegetarian 10-Minute Dinners That Start With Opening A Can
1. White bean dip
Drain and rinse a can of white beans, then add to a food processor with 3 cloves of peeled garlic; the juice and zest of 1 organic lemon; a pinch of dried oregano; some fresh parsley, basil, thyme, or whatever other herb you have on hand; ¼ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt; and about ¼ cup of olive oil. Whiz it all up until it gets smooth and creamy (add more olive oil if necessary) and add more salt to taste. You can use the dip as a protein-packed base for crudités (make a platter with some pita slices and whatever vegetables you have on hand), or slather it on some sourdough bread with tomato, onion, and lettuce for a delicious sandwich.
2. Chickpea curry
Slice 1 yellow onion and add to a medium pot with ghee or coconut oil. Sauté over medium heat until beginning to brown, then add a ½ teaspoon each of ground turmeric, curry powder, ginger, and garlic. Cook for 1 minute, until the spices are fragrant, then add 1 can of drained and rinsed chickpeas, and 1 can of coconut milk. When the mixture comes to a boil, wilt in a few handfuls of spinach. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice, then serve over rice or eat on its own!
3. Childhood classic bean & cheese burritos
A good ol' bean and cheese burrito was a childhood staple, and the good news is, it's easy to create a healthy update on the classic. Drain and rinse a can of pinto beans, then add it to a small pot with a drizzle of avocado oil and 1 teaspoon each of powdered garlic and onion, plus a ¼ teaspoon of fine-grain salt. Warm on low, mashing with a fork, until the beans are warmed through and chunky in texture. Wrap in a grain-free tortilla (we love Siete) with some pastured cheese, romaine lettuce, and a drizzle of your favorite salsa for the perfect throwback comfort meal.
4. Full English breakfast
A few brands now make organic baked beans, including Eden Organic and Amy's. Open up a can and gently warm over a stove or in the microwave. While the beans are heating up, soft-scramble 2 pastured eggs in ghee or pastured butter until just set; top with salt and pepper. Toast up a piece of sourdough bread and serve everything on a plate together for a 5-minute version of the classic full English breakfast (no blood sausage necessary!).
5. Black bean soup
In a medium pot, sauté 1 sliced red onion in ghee or avocado oil over medium heat until it just browns. Add in 2 cloves of chopped garlic; 1 can of rinsed, drained black beans; and enough vegetable stock to cover. Bring to just a simmer, then pulse in a blender with the juice of 1 lime and a handful of cilantro until the mixture is combined, with a bit of texture. Serve with a drizzle of plain yogurt (dairy-free or pasture-raised) on top.
