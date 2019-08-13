5 Vegetarian 10-Minute Dinners That Start With Opening A Can

Drain and rinse a can of white beans, then add to a food processor with 3 cloves of peeled garlic; the juice and zest of 1 organic lemon; a pinch of dried oregano; some fresh parsley, basil, thyme, or whatever other herb you have on hand; ¼ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt; and about ¼ cup of olive oil. Whiz it all up until it gets smooth and creamy (add more olive oil if necessary) and add more salt to taste. You can use the dip as a protein-packed base for crudités (make a platter with some pita slices and whatever vegetables you have on hand), or slather it on some sourdough bread with tomato, onion, and lettuce for a delicious sandwich.