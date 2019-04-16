This Fava Bean & Pea Salad Recipe Is Springtime On A Plate

Here at mbg, we love the idea of cooking seasonally and eating locally grown food when possible. We recently heard from Tom Colicchio, celebrity chef, and food activist on the mbgpodcast about his favorite foods in season right now. Among them? Fava beans and peas.

This fava bean and sweet pea salad from The Cook's Atelier by Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini, cofounders of The Cook’s Atelier, a French cooking school, blends together the fresh flavors of spring and includes many seasonal ingredients. You'll incorporate fava beans, loved for their tender texture, as well as sweet peas, which are busting with a light and refreshing sweetness and are high in protein. These sweeter tones are complemented by a combination of aromatic herbs including fennel, chives, parsley, and mint.

If you're hoping to give this seasonal treat a try, head to your local farmers market and scout out some fresh fava beans and sweet peas—you'll notice a world of a difference. Here's to cooking seasonally and supporting our local farmers!