Why Pooping Every Day Is Crucial For Women's Hormonal Balance

If you really think about it, one of the best indicators of how happy and healthy you feel probably depends on the quality and frequency of bowel movements. After all, it's kind of hard to feel your best when you're cramped up and constipated or dashing to the bathroom for another bout of diarrhea.

But for many of us, life's modern stressors, a less-than-stellar diet, and not drinking nearly enough water has made constipation (i.e., going less than once per day) the new "normal." And that's a problem for a variety of reasons—and particularly for women. That's because constipation can royally mess with your hormones, particularly estrogen, and, in turn, lead to a host of other annoying problems like headaches and acne.

Here, learn all about the constipation-hormone connection and what to do to get your body back into balance ASAP.