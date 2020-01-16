Why Pooping Every Day Is Crucial For Women's Hormonal Balance

So, what are some of the more immediate issues you might notice? Acne is a big one. "Poor metabolic waste elimination plus a hormone imbalance can wreak havoc on your skin," says Brighten. "If you aren't moving waste out through your bowels, your body can attempt to push some of it out through the skin." Other health problems caused by the accumulation of estrogen that can crop up pretty quickly include headaches, PMS, frequent periods, heavy periods, and hot flashes.