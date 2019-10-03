Bookmarking: This 2-Ingredient Drink Is The Best Natural Constipation Cure We've Heard Of

The secret? Flaxseed. "After steeping [flaxseed in it], water becomes a gel that can lubricate and soothe your large intestine so that you can have a comfortable bowel movement," St. Ours explains. "If your constipation is mild, you may have a bowel movement within eight to 12 hours of your first dose. If not, continue drinking the remedy twice per day until you're consistently having satisfying bowel movements on a daily basis." Flaxseed also has a number of other health benefits, including aiding in cardiovascular function1 (due to its high quantity of ALA) and helping potentially balance hormone-related issues, via its lignan content2 . Just make sure that the flaxseed you’re consuming is ground, as our bodies can’t access the nutrients in whole flax!