“It’s likely that coffee consumption induces the gastrocolic reflex,” integrative medicine doctor Alejandra Carrasco, M.D., tells mbg. The gastrocolic reflex is a physiological response, which induces movement of the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract. In other words, coffee stimulates movement through the digestive tract and makes you want to poop.

While researchers aren't clear exactly why coffee increases digestion, it's clear that it does. "The warm temperature of the liquid may stimulate motility," integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., previously told mbg, "and the caffeine also contributes to contractions of the bowel."