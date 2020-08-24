mindbodygreen

Coffee Can Make You Poop, But Is It Good For Constipation? 

Abby Moore
By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Hand Holding a Cup of Coffee

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

August 24, 2020

When it comes to coffee, the health consensus can be mixed. Some praise the drink for its brain benefits, healthy antioxidants, and performance-enhancing abilities. For others, coffee can lead to gut issues, such as heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach pain. But how does coffee impact digestion—and more specifically, constipation?

Can coffee help with digestion?

“It’s likely that coffee consumption induces the gastrocolic reflex,” integrative medicine doctor Alejandra Carrasco, M.D., tells mbg. The gastrocolic reflex is a physiological response, which induces movement of the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract. In other words, coffee stimulates movement through the digestive tract and makes you want to poop

While researchers aren't clear exactly why coffee increases digestion, it's clear that it does. "The warm temperature of the liquid may stimulate motility," integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., previously told mbg, "and the caffeine also contributes to contractions of the bowel." 

What about caffeine vs. decaf? 

According to one study, both caffeinated and decaf coffee can increase bowel motility, but another study suggests caffeinated coffee has greater effects. The latter study found caffeinated coffee stimulated colonic movement 23% more than decaf coffee. 

Chemicals in both caffeinated and decaf coffee, like chlorogenic acids, may contribute to the digestive process and stimulation of the bowel, Singh says.

So, is coffee a solution for constipation?

While coffee can certainly enhance digestion, it’s not a long-term solution to constipation. Persistent constipation could be a sign of another health issue, like hypothyroidism, Carrasco says. 

Other underlying gastrointestinal issues may include irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease, or ulcerative colitis, which can all be exacerbated by the acidity in coffee, registered dietitian, Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, writes for mbg.  

“I would recommend people focus on adequate hydration, daily fiber consumption, and work with their physician to ensure there isn’t a causal reason for constipation,” Carrasco says. Opting for less acidic versions of coffee may also be beneficial for the gut.

