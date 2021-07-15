I recommend buying extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) if possible, because it's minimally processed, cold pressed, and unrefined—meaning you're getting the purest oil without any added chemicals. It also tends to have more antioxidants than the more processed varieties, so while you're consuming it, you will reap the anti-inflammatory and free radical-fighting benefits.

Because olive oil is not an over-the-counter medication like some other laxatives, there is no standard dosage to keep in mind when using it for constipation. I recommend starting with the general serving size, which is one tablespoon per day. You can drink it on its own or incorporate it into your smoothies, coffee, or salad dressings.

If you use olive oil in your salad dressing and again to roast your veggies later, it's possible that you might exceed just one tablespoon, and that's OK. Just try not to eat an excessive amount in one day as it could potentially cause diarrhea or stomach upset (it does help you poop, after all!).