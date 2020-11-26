"Abhyanga is a nourishing practice that decreases accumulated stress and toxins from the body and mind," Kumar-Singh explains to mbg. A simple belly massage can also provide myofascial release of the connective tissue of the abdomen, and improve digestion by essentially mimicking it, she explains. In other words, you're using your own touch to help move things through.

On top of that, self-massage can stimulate the vagus nerve, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system and helps the body relax. And when our bodies rest, our digestion improves. It's why the parasympathetic nervous system is also known as the "rest and digest" system.