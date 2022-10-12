Sure, sleep impacts our energy levels and even mood, but according to Rossi and a number of existing studies and reviews, the relationship between sleep and gut health may be reciprocal. As in, sleep influences the gut, and gut health influences sleep.

As one 2019 study in PLOS One notes, "Growing evidence suggests that the gut microbiome can influence sleep quality. We found that total microbiome diversity was positively correlated with increased sleep efficiency and total sleep time."

And as holistic nutritionist specializing and gut health expert, Lindsay Boyers, previously wrote for mbg, "Research shows that a lack of sleep contributes to stress, which can lead to an imbalance of good and bad bacteria. On the flip side, getting enough sleep (around seven to nine hours for adults) can help you manage the physical effects of stress, promoting healthy gut balance."