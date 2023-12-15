Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Cozy Take On Minestrone Soup Offers An Extra Hit Of Protein

Author:
Amanda Haas
December 15, 2023
Cook, Author, and Entrepreneur
By Amanda Haas
Cook, Author, and Entrepreneur
Amanda Haas is a cook, author, and entrepreneur. Formerly the director of culinary for Williams-Sonoma, she has filmed more than 300 cooking videos for the brand and written three cookbooks, including the wildly popular Anti-Inflammation Cookbook.
Red pot of meatball minestrone soup with a wooden spoon on a blue linen napkin
Image by Kathleen Sheffer / Reprinted from Homemade Simple: Effortless Dishes for a Busy Life by Amanda Haas. Photography (c) 2023 by Kathleen Sheffer. Published by Cameron + Company.
December 15, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Minestrone is rich with ingredients that are good for you yet full of flavor, and almost any vegetable works well in this hearty soup. I love parsnips and carrots, but you can use celery root or diced Yukon Gold potatoes as well. Just use your favorite vegetables and get cooking! This recipe makes a large batch of soup; leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen.

Hearty minestrone with meatballs

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 40 to 50 minutes

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

Soup:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup (110 g) diced red onion
  • 1 cup (140 g) diced peeled carrot
  • 2 small parsnips, peeled and diced
  • 3 stalks celery, sliced Kosher salt
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning
  • 6 cups (1.4 l) chicken stock (page 43)
  • One 28-ounce (800-g) can crushed tomatoes
  • One 15-ounce (430-g) can cannellini beans or garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 cups (80 g) baby spinach

Meatballs:

  • 1 pound (455 g) ground pork or dark meat turkey
  • 1/3 cup (30 g) freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. In a Dutch oven or other heavy pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery, parsnips, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables have softened and the onion is translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic and tomato paste. Cook until the garlic is fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.
  2. Add the Italian seasoning, then add the stock and tomatoes. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, partially cover, and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook for 5 minutes longer.
  3. While the soup cooks, make the meatballs: In a medium bowl, combine the meat, Parmesan, egg, thyme, Italian seasoning, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir until well blended.
  4. Reduce the heat to low so that the soup is barely simmering. Using a small ice cream scoop or spoon, scoop up about 2 tablespoons of the meat mixture and form meatballs about 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter. Drop the meatballs gently into the soup. If the meatballs are not submerged, use a spoon to gently push them under so they can cook evenly.
  5. Simmer until the meatballs are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, then stir in the spinach and allow the leaves to wilt, about 5 minutes. Taste the soup and season with more salt or pepper if desired. Serve the soup hot, with Parmesan sprinkled on top.

Protein Check

A serving of the soup contains about 19 grams of protein. To up the protein count, add another can of beans or serve with quinoa.

Homemade Simple By Amanda Haas

Effortless dishes for a busy life

To store: Let cool completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To defrost the soup, place the container in a warm water bath unÄl the soup loosens from the sides, then transfer to a large saucepan. Place over low heat, stirring frequently, unÄl the soup thaws completely and is hot.

Reprinted from Homemade Simple: Effortless Dishes For a Busy Life by Amanda Haas. Photography (c) 2023 by Kathleen Sheffer. Published by Cameron + Company.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

This Easy Chocolate Tart Recipe Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar
Recipes

This Easy Chocolate Tart Recipe Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar

Grace O

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN

These 10-Minute Chocolate Truffles Are Low In Sugar But High In Protein & Fiber
Recipes

These 10-Minute Chocolate Truffles Are Low In Sugar But High In Protein & Fiber

Maggie Berghoff, NP

If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Functional Food

If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

This Easy Chocolate Tart Recipe Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar
Recipes

This Easy Chocolate Tart Recipe Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar

Grace O

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN

These 10-Minute Chocolate Truffles Are Low In Sugar But High In Protein & Fiber
Recipes

These 10-Minute Chocolate Truffles Are Low In Sugar But High In Protein & Fiber

Maggie Berghoff, NP

If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Functional Food

If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying Shampoo
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.