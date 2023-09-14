Blue Apron has three main meal plans: Signature or “Chef’s Favorites,” Vegetarian (meat-free entrees), and Wellness (“nutritionist-approved recipes”). There are a few additional options, such as family-friendly meals and “Fast & Easy,” which includes both the quick prep and heat-and-eat options.

The meal plan you select will determine which menus are suggested to you each week, but there are typically at least 70 meals to choose from.

Menus change each week, and you can preview about a month’s worth of meals at one time. This makes it easier to stay ahead of meal planning and see what’s coming down the pipeline.

When it comes to cuisine, Blue Apron offers a lot of variety—you’ll have options like Vietnamese-style turkey meatballs, cajun-spiced salmon, or more traditional American dishes.

The regular plans include entrees only, but for an additional cost you can add breakfast items, soups, extra protein, heat-and-eat meals, salads, and desserts.