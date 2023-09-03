I Tried Huberman’s Coffee Rules For 6 Months & This Is What I Learned

Now that I'm drinking coffee later, I've definitely noticed that I am less likely to reach for that afternoon fix. And though my sleep was pretty good to begin with, I've found that it's gotten better now that I only drink coffee in the mornings. (Huberman says that this will be the case for about 95% of us—very few people actually metabolize caffeine as quickly as they think they do.) And while my mood and energy levels used to oscillate as the day went on, they feel much steadier since I've made this change.