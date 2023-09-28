6 Health Benefits Of Prune Juice & How To Enjoy It, From RDs
Despite its rather unsexy reputation as a drink to relieve constipation, prune juice isn’t just a natural laxative—though, yes, it does get things moving in the digestive department. The juice, which is made from dried plums (aka prunes) has quite a few other health perks that don’t always get the spotlight.
Wondering what else the drink might be good for? Today, we’re spilling the health benefits of prune juice and how to work it into your routine.
What is prune juice?
There’s often confusion about the difference between prunes, plums, and prune juice. Let’s set the record straight: All three begin their existence as plums—the red or black fruits you’d pick up at the grocery store or pluck fresh off the tree. When plums are dried, they’re known as prunes. Then, to make prune juice, food manufacturers cook the dried fruits in hot water to get them to release their juices. Voila! Pretty purple juice.
In terms of flavor, prune juice is sweet with a hint of tartness (and, some say, a slightly bitter aftertaste). Though it’s well known for its laxative effects, many people enjoy drinking it like any other fruit juice. Then again, prune juice is high in naturally occurring sugars, so for the sake of calorie control and steady blood sugar, it’s not a beverage to glug all day.
Prune juice nutrition
For obvious reasons, prune juice1 and whole prunes2 have a lot in common—but they’re not one-to-one nutritionally. Here’s how they compare:
|Prune Juice (1 cup)
|Whole prunes (1/4 cup)
|Calories
|176
|96
|Carbs
|43.3 grams
|25.6 grams
|Sugar
|40.8 grams
|15.3 grams
|Fiber
|2.5 grams
|2.8 grams
|Protein
|1.5 grams
|0.9 grams
|Potassium
|684 milligrams
|293 milligrams
|Vitamin C
|10.2 milligrams
|0.2 milligrams
|Calcium
|29.8 milligrams
|17.2 milligrams
|Magnesium
|34.7 milligrams
|16.4 milligrams
|Iron
|2.9 milligrams
|0.37 milligrams
This comparison provides a nice overview of prune juice's nutritional pros and cons.
One serving of prune juice is one cup, whereas a serving of whole dried prunes is just ¼ cup. Due to the larger serving size, you’ll get more calories, carbs, and sugar from a portion of prune juice than a serving of the fruits themselves, but you’ll also get more of several important nutrients.
Prune juice outpaces prunes in potassium, vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and iron. There’s one area where the two are neck and neck, though: fiber. A serving of both prune juice and whole prunes contains between 2 and 3 grams.
Prune juice benefits
It reduces constipation.
Prune juice is an age-old remedy for constipation, and modern-day science bears out its digestive effects. In a 2022 study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, people who drank prune juice daily for eight weeks had more regular bowel movements3 than a control group.
But why exactly does prune juice work this way? “Prunes are high in a sugar, sorbitol, that can act as a laxative when you eat a lot of it. The sorbitol in prunes pulls water into the gut,” explains gut health dietitian Amanda Sauceda, RDN.
Sauceda adds that the pectin (a type of starch) in prune juice can help soften stool. And, though prune juice isn’t a great source of fiber, it can have up to 3 grams of fiber in an 8 oz serving. And every little bit of fiber helps add to overall digestive health.
It may enhance athletic performance.
One standout component of prune juice is its potassium content. This micronutrient plays a role in athletic performance and muscle use.
“[The potassium in prunes] plays a significant role in muscular contractions and relaxations,” says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LD. “Taking in adequate amounts of this nutrient may offer athletes some much-needed support.”
It could play a role in immunity.
What do you get when you dry plums and squeeze out their juice? Antioxidants galore! These free radical-fighting components could help boost your immunity against certain diseases.
“The prominent phytochemicals in plums are carotenoids, anthocyanins, flavonols, and vitamin C4,” says Lauren Torrisi-Gorra, MS, RD. “Anthocyanins have natural antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, and have been studied5 for their potential to do everything from inhibit some cancers to treat endocrine disorders.”
It could boost heart health.
The potassium in prune juice is good for all your muscles—including your heart (and cardiovascular system6 as a whole).
“Potassium may help in the management of high blood pressure and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke7,” explains Torrisi-Gorra. “Potassium works two-fold to lower blood pressure. First, it helps the kidneys to excrete excess sodium, and second, it relaxes the walls of the blood vessels to increase blood flow.”
In fact, one older study8 found that people who ate six prunes a day had significantly lower blood pressure than a placebo group.
It may have benefits for bones (especially in postmenopausal women).
When you think of foods for healthy bones, you probably think of dairy—but you may want to add prunes and their juice to your repertoire of bone-building options. 9Research from October 2022 found that women who ate 5-6 prunes per day improved their bone mineral density9.
This could be a big breakthrough for both men and women at risk of osteoporosis, says Manaker. “Postmenopausal women10 are especially at risk for developing this condition, and much of the recent data highlighting the link between prune consumption and bone health focuses on this population. However, we can't forget that men can develop osteoporosis too, and some data links prune consumption and bone health support among older men11 too.”
It can reduce iron deficiency.
Iron deficiency is the world’s most common nutrient deficiency, with women of childbearing age especially at risk. Fortunately, each cup of prune juice supplies about 17% of your daily iron needs. It may not be as iron-rich as a cut of beef or a spinach salad, but it definitely adds to your daily total, reducing the risk of iron-deficiency anemia.
How to add it to your routine
So… just how much prune juice are we talking for reaping health benefits? And how much is too much?
The amount of prune juice you should drink largely depends on your individual gut sensitivity. “I would start at a 4 oz, or half-cup serving, and see how your gut feels,” Sauceda advises. “If you feel like the effects are too much, such as an urgent bathroom trip or bloating/gas, cut your servings in half.”
As for timing, if activating the bowels is your goal, Sauceda recommends sipping it first thing in the morning.
The easiest way to consume more prune juice is, of course, simply to drink it straight. But if you’re not a huge fan of its flavor or want to balance out its high sugar content, there are other ways to get more of both the juice and whole prunes in your diet. Try these easy options:
- Add prune juice to a fruit smoothie
- Make a prune juice sauce or reduction to accompany meat dishes
- Sprinkle chopped prunes into a trail mix
- Stir diced prunes into baked goods like muffins or breads
- Top oatmeal or bran flakes with chopped prunes
- Incorporate prunes into sweet-and-savory grain dishes like couscous or rice
- Halve prunes and fill each half with a dollop of peanut butter
Side effects
While prune juice’s sugars can spur your digestive system into action, they can also elevate your blood sugar quickly. If you have a condition that affects your blood sugar, such as diabetes, you may need to limit the amount of juice you drink in one sitting or pair it with a protein-rich snack. For fewer sugars, you can also try eating whole prunes instead of drinking the juice.
Avoid prune juice if:
Some people also find that prune juice works a little too well on their GI tract. The sortbitol in prune juice can not only loosen your bowels quickly, it can cause gas and bloating. Folks with IBS—especially those on a low-FODMAP diet—may need to steer clear of prune juice for this reason.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happens if I drink prune juice every day?
As long as your tummy tolerates it, you’re in the clear to drink prune juice every day.
What are the benefits of drinking prune juice?
Again, drinking prune juice can yield much more than bathroom regularity. Besides speeding intestinal transit, prune juice holds promise for supporting bone strength, immunity, and heart health. It isn't a miracle cure, though. Pair it with a healthy diet for the best effects.
How often should you drink prune juice?
You can try incorporating prune juice here and there in your daily diet to see how you like it and how it affects you. From there, feel free to increase consumption up to daily drinking.
The takeaway
Prune juice isn’t just your grandma’s constipation solution. It’s a versatile, sweet-tart drink with some promising advantages for health. Whether you’re stuck in a rut with your daily celery or carrot juice or want to reap the benefits of a high-antioxidant, high-fiber alternative, give this tangy, healthy beverage a try. Just be mindful of its high sugar content and pair the drink with a protein source when possible.
Sarah Garone, NDTR is a licensed nutritionist and freelance health and wellness writer in Mesa, AZ whose work has appeared in numerous publications. After a first career as a college German teacher, health problems led her to pivot her work to the way food impacts wellness. In addition to her writing, Sarah enjoys spending time with her husband and three teenage kids, cooking, running, volunteering at a certified pro-women's healthcare center, and singing in a concert choir.
