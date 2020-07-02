“Agave syrup requires a processing before you can consume,” registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N. tells mbg. To make it, fluid is extracted from the blue agave plant, filtered, heated and reduced to a syrup consistency, she explains.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one teaspoon of agave syrup or nectar contains 21.4 calories, 5.27 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.69 grams of sugar.

“The amount of sugar is indicative of glycemic index (GI),” Davar explains. GI measures how much a carbohydrate-rich food will raise blood sugar levels. This is especially important for people with diabetes, she says, since foods with a high GI can trigger a spike in blood sugar.

Compared to honey, agave syrup has a lower GI, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s healthier.

“The bigger picture allows us to take into account the fact that agave syrup is a highly processed food, whereas honey is raw and naturally occurring in nature,” Davar says.