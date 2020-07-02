Agave Syrup vs. Honey: How Are They Made & Which Is Healthier?
At a time when many people are opting for more natural sweeteners, it can be hard to tell which are healthy and which are just masquerading as a better-for-you option. This can be especially confusing when it comes to the seemingly similar choices, like agave and honey. Is one healthier than the other, or is it personal preference?
Registered dietitians have some thoughts about the similarities and differences between agave and honey.
Is agave healthy?
“Agave syrup requires a processing before you can consume,” registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N. tells mbg. To make it, fluid is extracted from the blue agave plant, filtered, heated and reduced to a syrup consistency, she explains.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one teaspoon of agave syrup or nectar contains 21.4 calories, 5.27 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.69 grams of sugar.
“The amount of sugar is indicative of glycemic index (GI),” Davar explains. GI measures how much a carbohydrate-rich food will raise blood sugar levels. This is especially important for people with diabetes, she says, since foods with a high GI can trigger a spike in blood sugar.
Compared to honey, agave syrup has a lower GI, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s healthier.
“The bigger picture allows us to take into account the fact that agave syrup is a highly processed food, whereas honey is raw and naturally occurring in nature,” Davar says.
Is honey healthy?
Honey is naturally made in nature by bees and harvested from the honeycomb. It is best consumed raw, unless a person is immunocompromised, Davar says, in which case, they should not consume raw products and can get pasteurized honey instead.
According to the USDA, one teaspoon of honey contains 21.3 calories, 5.77 grams of carbohydrates, and 5.75 grams of sugar.
“Honey has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments ranging from the common cold to the treatment of burns,” registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D., tells mbg. Its antioxidant properties can support a healthy immune system, and different varieties of honey have proven antibacterial properties.
The best ways to use agave and honey.
Both agave and honey are versatile and depending on flavor preference can be a substitute for white table sugar to sweeten tea, yogurt, oatmeals, or baked goods.
“My general recommendation is to combine it with some protein, fat, or a high fiber food for a slower glucose absorption,” Davar says. This can better manage blood sugar and prevent rapid spikes, she explains. “And again, individuals with carbohydrate metabolism imbalances, including diabetes, should monitor their blood sugar closely when consuming honey.”
So, which is healthier: agave or honey?
Anyone following a vegan or plant-based diet should opt for agave, but overall, honey is the healthier option. Though it has a higher glycemic index and sugar content than agave, honey is less processed and has more health benefits.
That said, both are still a form of added sugar, culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D. says. “And my recommendation is to reduce total added sugars, so swapping one for another doesn’t necessarily move the needle in terms of healthfulness.”
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.