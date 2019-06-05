Whoever said that burping and conversations about going to the bathroom are unladylike must not have been a woman.

The reality is that women typically experience gut issues more than men do. For the record, studies have found that ladies are more likely than men to have acid reflux and heartburn, deal with irritable bowel syndrome, and get constipated—so the fact that we'll often keep these issues to ourselves rather than discuss them openly needs to change. Digestive health isn't a taboo topic, and the more we talk about what's going on with our bodies, the more we'll realize that we're far from alone.

Below, we break down three common gut complaints that everyone occasionally experiences from time to time, and—truth bomb—that's normal: