The Powerful Latin American Blood-Sugar Balancer That You Should Be Eating (But Aren't)

While many of us are familiar with the aloe vera plant's topical healing properties (the clear gel is often smoothed on sunburned skin), consuming aloe vera is common in Latin American culture—and Laura McLively, a registered dietitian and author of the newly published The Berkeley Bowl Cookbook, says that more people should open their eyes (and mouths!) to this wonder plant. "Aloe vera gel is typically blended or mixed into drinks or medicinal tonics throughout Latin America," she told mbg. "Emoliente is a traditional drink using aloe vera gel from the Andes region. The gel is rich in antioxidants called polyphenols, which are good for overall health, preventing cancer and cardiovascular disease and inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria. Early evidence also suggests that aloe vera gel may help lower blood glucose in people with diabetes, and studies also show it supports oral health."

According to McLively, the gel has a clean, refreshing taste that's light enough to be played around with in the kitchen. "It can be combined with your favorite foods in a salad, salsa, or smoothie without overpowering them," she explained. "It's easy to grow and can easily be found in well-stocked groceries and Latin American markets, so get your hands on some, and start pushing those boundaries of familiarity."

The one caveat? When preparing aloe vera, it's important to separate the gel from the latex, or slippery yellow sap. "The latex is a powerful laxative, so make sure no latex remains on the gel by rinsing it thoroughly," said McLively. Here, she plays off aloe vera's "succulent but firm" texture to make a Mango Ceviche, the perfect light, fresh dish to begin eating this spring and summer.