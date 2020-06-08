This research was a combined analysis of past clinical trials that studied the effects tai chi on quality of life for people with heart diseases such as coronary heart disease, hypertension, etc. For the research, a total of 15 clinical trials were analyzed, spanning data on 1,853 patients with an average age of 66. 56% of the participants were men and 44% were women.

Based on the analysis, tai chi correlated with less psychological distress as well as reduced depression—two issues that are common for heart disease patients. It also seemed to improve overall quality of life for patients.

While the mind-body mechanisms of this practice aren't fully understood, study author Ruth Taylor-Piliae Ph.D. notes she thinks breath and posture play an important role. "During tai chi you have good body posture," she says, "and research has shown that this enhances mood. We also know that holding your breath can cause stress and anxiety."