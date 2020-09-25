“Of all the organs in the body, the brain is the one that suffers most from oxidative stress,” Mosconi previously writes for mbg. That’s exactly why it needs antioxidants to fight free radicals and reduce chronic inflammation. And while plenty of foods contain famed antioxidants (spinach, turmeric, and dark chocolate, to highlight a few) antioxidants from berries have been specifically shown to enhance neurotransmission (aka, how brain neurons talk to each other), as well as neuroplasticity—which can both affect cognitive decline overtime.

OK, so berries are a worthwhile addition to your diet—noted. But when it comes to the different types of phytonutrient powerhouses, blueberries tend to receive most of the hype (they’re also fairly low in calories and low on the glycemic index). But according to Mosconi, we should be eating more blackberries: “Everybody goes for blueberries, but blackberries actually contain more antioxidants than blueberries,” she notes.

Specifically, blackberries have incredibly high amounts of vitamins C and K, as well as folate—all of which can help manage that oxidative stress and support brain health. In fact, one research review shows the antioxidants in blackberries can even help prevent age-related memory loss.

It’s a case for making blackberries the star of your fruit plate, that’s for sure. But if you’re looking for a cozy, antioxidant-rich recipe, Mosconi recommends snagging some blackberry butter. “You can have it in winter,” she says (or, say, during fall’s early days). “We get it at a farmer's market. You can also find it sometimes in health food stores.” A simple spread on toast, and you’ve got a sweet, slightly tart snack that’s simultaneously brain-healthy.