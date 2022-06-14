Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained

To make it, you add two tablespoons of chia seeds and six ounces of water to a glass. Stir right away (this ensures the chia seeds don’t form chunks that might be difficult to swallow), and let it sit for about five to 10 minutes.

The chia seeds will absorb the water (as chia seeds do), creating a gel-like substance. Next, squeeze fresh lemon juice from half of a lemon (organic, if possible) and drink it right away.

The idea is that the drink acts as an “internal shower” for your digestive system and clears out your detoxification pathways to promote healthy bowel movements and ease bloat.