Tired Of Oatmeal? Try This No-Cook, Gut-Soothing Breakfast Recipe

Breakfast is undeniably my favorite meal of the day, but there’s something about the summertime that leaves me uninterested in nearly any of the dishes I usually whip up throughout the year. Maybe it’s the pressing heat or just my general laziness, but it’s not often I find myself wanting to cook breakfast this time of year.

Overnight oats are a great route for cooling and fueling the body first thing in the morning–not to mention they can reduce the time you’re spending in the kitchen. But if you’re looking for a particularly nutritious, energizing breakfast that also has hydrating properties, chia pudding is the way to go.

This recipe from Clean Program’s Instagram is loaded with healthy and nourishing ingredients like chia seeds and matcha powder for a serving of omega-3 fatty acids and natural antioxidants.