This Ancient Mindfulness Practice Is Proven To Promote Detoxification

Whether you're flowing in a studio or at home, chances are at least a few of these asanas will be a part of your practice. But even if you don't include any of these types of poses in your practice, you'll still reap detoxification benefits if you practice yoga consistently.

According to a 2015 clinical study from the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, practicing yoga regularly for 12 weeks or more can reduce stress hormone levels, increase blood levels of glutathione (aka the body's "master antioxidant"), and reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress. This is a big deal, demonstrating in real time how glutathione modulates oxidative balance, neutralizes free radicals, and helps regulate natural "upkeep" activities throughout the body.*

On a larger scale, sufficient levels of glutathione help maintain immune, reproductive, neurological, and digestive health.* In addition to its whole-body health benefits, this unique bioactive also plays a part in restoring other critical antioxidants (like vitamin C and vitamin E), making it not only the MVP of antioxidants but the team captain of your antioxidant network as well.*

This study shows that regularly practicing yoga has a direct impact on antioxidant status, confirming what yogis have been saying for years—yoga does, in fact, promote detoxification, longevity, and overall well-being.