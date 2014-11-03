3 Easy Dinner Recipes Using Chia Seeds

Chia gel replaces eggs in this recipe, helping keep these chicken meatballs light and fluffy. The sauce is creamy and lemony, a combination that simply melts in the mouth. As an option, try spinach linguine, which pairs nicely with the flavors in this dish and looks beautiful.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/4 cup white chia seeds

1/2 cup purified water

1 pound ground chicken

3/4 cup rolled (old-fashioned) oats

1/3 cup coarsely grated or minced red onion

1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh oregano, or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

12 ounces whole grain linguine

1/3 cup half-and-half

juice and zest of 1 large lemon

2 tablespoons thinly sliced or chopped fresh basil (optional)

Preparation

1. In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together the chia seeds and water and let stand for about 20 minutes. (Makes 3⁄4 cup extra-thick chia gel.)

2. Prepare an indoor or outdoor grill, or preheat the oven to 475°F.

In a large bowl, use your hands to evenly combine the chia gel, ground chicken, oats, onion, 1/4 cup of the cheese, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the parsley, oregano, garlic, 1 teaspoon of the salt, 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper, and the red pepper flakes. When evenly combined, firmly form mixture into 20 meatballs (about 3 tablespoons each).

3. Grill over medium heat until well done and brown on all sides, about 15 minutes, rotating only as needed. Alternatively, line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray. Arrange the meatballs on the baking sheet and roast until well done, about 20 minutes. Insert 4 (10-inch) skewers into cooked meatballs, 5 meatballs each. If necessary, keep warm in 175°F oven while preparing linguine.

4. Cook the linguine according to package directions. Drain the pasta, reserving 3/4 cup pasta cooking water.

5. Bring the half-and-half, the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, and reserved pasta water to a boil over high heat in a large saucepan. Add the drained pasta and toss to combine. Add the lemon juice and toss to combine. Add the remaining 1/3 cup of cheese, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper and toss to combine.

6. Transfer the linguine to four large pasta bowls. Top each with a skewer of chicken meatballs, sprinkle with basil and lemon zest, and serve.