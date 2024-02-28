Best Bodybuilding Meal Delivery Services, From A Holistic Nutritionist
Bodybuilding is a considerable time investment—and after hitting the gym for a few hours, you may not want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. That said, proper nutrition is just as important as lifting weights when you’re trying to improve your health and well-being.
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services provide pre-cooked meals with macro-balanced, high-protein meals to keep you full and help you work toward your goals.
- Best keto: Trifecta
- Best high-protein: Factor
- Best paleo: Pete’s Real Food
Our editors have tested dozens of meal delivery services—and we’re sharing everything you need to know about the top meal delivery services for bodybuilders based on ingredients, meal variety, prep requirements, price, and accessibility.
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services
Trifecta
- Type
- Fresh entrée
- Max meals per week
- 14
- Shipping fee
- $9.99
- Dietary considerations
- Dairy-free, Soy-free, Gluten-free, Egg-free, Nut-free, Allergen-free, Vegetarian, Vegan
As the keto diet becomes more and more popular, many meal delivery services are adding low-carb, high-fat meals to their menus. Trifecta has a dedicated keto plan that gives a huge amount of variety.
The details
The details
While the macros vary slightly (you can see all nutrition facts on the website before building your box), the keto dishes average about 35 grams of fat per meal. What’s more, the fat comes from high quality ingredients such as meats, nuts, healthy oils, and vegetables, rather than omega-6-heavy seed oils. The meals average about 41 grams of protein and 10 grams of carbohydrates.
Trifecta also offers breakfast. You can choose from five to 14 weekly entrees, with the option to add seven breakfasts.
Meals arrive fresh weekly, but you can pause or cancel your subscription anytime. Trifecta also has a money-back guarantee: If you don’t like the food, the company will refund you for up to seven meals in your first order.
Read our review of Trifecta, from our marathon-running editor who loves to cook.
Two example meals:
- Beanless Chili Con Carne
- Grilled Salmon with Pesto
Sustainability & quality: Trifecta says ingredient quality is one of its first priorities. The company uses organic ingredients for nutritional value and to promote ecological balance. Trifecta sticks to avocado, coconut, olive, and sesame oils instead of nutritionally-inferior seed oils. The majority of Trifecta’s packaging is recyclable, and the company is working toward a goal of 100% biodegradability by the end of 2023.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Includes organic ingredients
- Can add breakfasts
Cons
- More expensive than others
Factor
- Dietary Considerations
- Keto, Vegetarian, Vegan, Low-calorie
- Type
- Fresh éntree
- Max Meals Per Week
- 18
- Shipping Fee
- Free
Factor is a pre-made meal delivery service with five curated meal plans. In the Protein Plus option, each meal contains at least 30 grams of protein. Dietitians and chefs collaborate to design each meal, with new 35-meal menus dropping each week. You can stick to one specific meal plan, or mix and match however you want. For example, if you choose the keto, high-protein, and low-calorie meal plans, you’ll have access to every meal from each plan.
The details
The details
Once you sign up, you’ll be able to view menus for the next three weeks—so you can plan in advance to make sure you stay within your targeted macros. If you need additional protein, or want to supplement your meals with more calories, there are add-on options such as egg bakes, sausage links, chicken, and steak. You can also add pre-made smoothies and cold-pressed juices to your weekly box.
Factor is a subscription service, so you’re committing to weekly delivery at signup. That said, you’re able to skip weeks as needed. You can choose four to 18 meals per week, and each meal arrives fully cooked and ready to heat in the microwave or oven.
Two example meals:
- Spicy Poblano Beef Bowl
- Grilled Chicken a la Vodka
Sustainability & quality: Factor has a zero-tolerance animal welfare policy, meaning the company will only use humanely raised meats in its meals. All meals are non-GMO and made without refined sugars. Most packaging Factor uses is recyclable; the one exception is the plastic film that covers each meal tray.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- 35 new meals each week
- Developed with dietitians
Cons
- Can’t customize meals for allergens
- Image by Pete’s Real Food
Pete’s Real Food
- Dietary considerations
- Keto, Vegan, Paleo, AIP-friendly
- Meal type
- Fresh entree
- Max meals
- 30 per week
- Shipping fee
- $9.00 per box (shipments arrive in multiple boxes)
Pete’s Real Food (formerly Pete’s Paleo) was one of the first meal delivery companies targeted toward bodybuilders and athletes. While the company has expanded to include other types of meals, it’s still one of our top picks for paleo meals.
The details
The details
Pete’s has two paleo meal plan options. The standard meal plan allows you to choose from breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, with up to 30 meals total in your box. The “All-Day Bundle” helps you save a little money by paying for four weeks’ worth of meals upfront. If you have higher calorie or protein goals, you can add extra sides and/or double the protein at checkout.
The downside is that you can’t choose your meals in these plans; the company decides which meals you get. If you prefer more customization, you can opt for the mix and match plan. With this option, you can choose five to 17 meals from all dietary options, which includes paleo, vegan, Autoimmune protocol diet (AIP)-friendly, keto, and kids.
All meals ship fresh on Thursday and typically arrive by Friday. You can choose from four different delivery preferences: weekly, biweekly, every three weeks, or every four weeks.
Two example meals:
- Corned beef hash
- Mustard pork with carrots, parsnips, and roasted red potatoes
Sustainability & quality: Pete’s Real Food is big on sustainability. The company works with local suppliers for a shorter supply chain and minimizes food waste by cooking everything to order. If there is any food left over, it gets donated to local food pantries. All packaging is environmentally friendly—and most is curbside recyclable.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
Pros
- Can double protein
- Up to 30 meals per week
Cons
- Can’t choose meals with curated plans
- Expensive
Comparing the best bodybuilding meal delivery services
|Brand
|Type
|Serving Price
|Max Meals Per Week
|Shipping Cost
|Dietary Considerations
|Factor
|Fresh entrée
|$11
|18
|$9.99
|Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan/ Low-calorie/ High-protein
|Trifecta
|Fresh entrée
|$15
|21
|$9.99
|Gluten-free/ Paleo/ Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan
|Pete’s Real Food
|Fresh entrées; frozen meals
|$14
|30
|Free
|Gluten-free; Dairy-free; AIP; Low FODMAP
How we picked
- Meal options: Since there’s no one-size-fits-all nutrition plan for bodybuilders, we included meal delivery services that cater to various needs and preferences. You’ll find options for keto, paleo, high-protein, and more.
- Preparation: Each meal delivery service on our list sends prepared meals that only need heating—so you don’t have to spend all your free time in the kitchen.
- Accessibility: While shipping may vary based on location, all the options on our list can be shipped throughout the United States.
- Price: Meal delivery typically saves money in the long run, but it can be expensive. We included a variety of price points to fit many budgets.
FAQ:
What kinds of meals do bodybuilders eat?
Bodybuilders eat all kinds of meals, but tend to avoid simple carbohydrates, deep-fried foods, and alcohol. Meals are macro-balanced depending on the person’s current goals (based on whether it’s cutting or bulking season), but are often high in protein and contain moderate amounts of protein and fat.
Are meal prep services worth it?
Yes, meal prep services are worth it. They may seem like a large investment up front, but meal prep services save you considerable time and make it easier to stick to your nutrition plan. These services can also reduce food waste. Instead of buying groceries that you don’t finish, you’re sent pre-portioned meals.
Are bodybuilding meal prep services suitable for muscle gain?
Yes, bodybuilding meal prep services are suitable to support muscle gain. Many have at least 30 grams of protein per meal and offer the choice to increase portion sizes and the amount of protein you get. It's worth noting, however, that some of these meals are under 500 calories, which may not be enough for someone with higher energy needs to gain weight/muscle. Most options on our list offer add-ons, such as protein snacks, breakfasts, and extra entrees.
The takeaway
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services offer several meal plans catering to a variety of diets. You can also find customizable options that allow you to design your own macro-balanced meals.
If you’re on a specialized diet, check out our picks for the best keto meal delivery services and the best paleo meal delivery services.