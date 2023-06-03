Skip to content
Functional Food
|expert reviewed

Best Bodybuilding Meal Delivery Services, From A Registered Dietitian

Lindsay Boyers
Author:
Lindsay Boyers
 Expert reviewer:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
June 3, 2023
How we picked
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services
Comparing our picks
FAQ
Summary
best bodybuilding meal delivery services
Image by mbg creative
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services

Bodybuilding is a considerable time investment—and after hitting the gym for a few hours, you may not want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. That said, proper nutrition is just as important as lifting weights when you’re trying to improve your health and well-being.

The best bodybuilding meal delivery services provide pre-cooked meals with macro-balanced, high-protein meals to keep you full and help you work toward your goals. Let’s take a look at those that stand out from a bodybuilding perspective.

How we picked:

Meal options

Since there’s no one-size-fits-all nutrition plan for bodybuilders, we included meal delivery services that cater to various needs and preferences. You’ll find options for keto, paleo, high-protein, and more.

Preparation

Each meal delivery service on our list sends prepared meals that only need heating—so you don’t have to spend all your free time in the kitchen.

Accessibility

While shipping may vary based on location, all the options on our list can be shipped throughout the United States.

Price

Meal delivery typically saves money in the long run, but it can be expensive. We included a variety of price points to fit many budgets.

Our picks for the best bodybuilding meal delivery services:

Best keto: Trifecta

:
view on Trifecta

Pros:

  • Includes organic ingredients
  • Can add breakfasts

Cons:

  • More expensive than others

Dietary considerations:

KetoPaleoWhole30High-protein veganHigh-protein vegetarian

Meal type:

Fresh

Max meals:

21 per week

Price:

Starts at $14.81 per meal

Shipping fee:

$9.99

As the keto diet becomes more and more popular, many meal delivery services are adding low-carb, high-fat meals to their menus. Trifecta has a dedicated keto plan that gives a huge amount of variety. 

While the macros vary slightly (you can see all nutrition facts on the website before building your box), the keto dishes average about 35 grams of fat per meal. What’s more, the fat comes from high quality ingredients such as meats, nuts, healthy oils, and vegetables, rather than omega-6-heavy seed oils. The meals average about 41 grams of protein and 10 grams of carbohydrates. 

Trifecta also offers breakfast. You can choose from five to 14 weekly entrees, with the option to add seven breakfasts.

Meals arrive fresh weekly, but you can pause or cancel your subscription anytime. Trifecta also has a money-back guarantee: If you don’t like the food, the company will refund you for up to seven meals in your first order.

Read our review of Trifecta, from our marathon-running editor who loves to cook.

Two example meals:

Beanless Chili Con Carne

Grilled Salmon with Pesto

Sustainability & quality: Trifecta says ingredient quality is one of its first priorities. The company uses organic ingredients for nutritional value and to promote ecological balance. Trifecta sticks to avocado, coconut, olive, and sesame oils instead of nutritionally-inferior seed oils. The majority of Trifecta’s packaging is recyclable, and the company is working toward a goal of 100% biodegradability by the end of 2023.

Best High-Protein: Factor

:
view on Factor

Pros:

  • 35 new meals each week
  • Developed with dietitians

Cons:

  • Can’t customize meals for allergens

Dietary considerations:

KetoHigh-proteinLow-calorieVeganVegetarian

Meal type:

Frozen entree

Max meals:

18 per week

Price:

Starts at $11 per meal

Shipping fee:

$9.99

Factor is a pre-made meal delivery service with five curated meal plans. In the Protein Plus option, each meal contains at least 30 grams of protein. Dietitians and chefs collaborate to design each meal, with new 35-meal menus dropping each week. You can stick to one specific meal plan, or mix and match however you want. For example, if you choose the keto, high-protein, and low-calorie meal plans, you’ll have access to every meal from each plan.

Once you sign up, you’ll be able to view menus for the next three weeks—so you can plan in advance to make sure you stay within your targeted macros. If you need additional protein, or want to supplement your meals with more calories, there are add-on options such as egg bakes, sausage links, chicken, and steak. You can also add pre-made smoothies and cold-pressed juices to your weekly box.

Factor is a subscription service, so you’re committing to weekly delivery at signup. That said, you’re able to skip weeks as needed. You can choose four to 18 meals per week, and each meal arrives fully cooked and ready to heat in the microwave or oven.

Two example meals:

Spicy Poblano Beef Bowl

Grilled Chicken a la Vodka

Sustainability & quality:

Factor has a zero-tolerance animal welfare policy, meaning the company will only use humanely raised meats in its meals. All meals are non-GMO and made without refined sugars. Most packaging Factor uses is recyclable; the one exception is the plastic film that covers each meal tray.

Best for meal prep: Fresh N’ Lean

:
view on Fresh N’ Lean

Pros:

  • Made with organic ingredients
  • Free shipping

Cons:

  • Can only get deliveries on Friday

Dietary considerations:

KetoHigh-proteinLow-carbVeganPaleoWhole30Mediterranean

Meal type:

Frozen entree

Max meals:

21 per week

Price:

$85 per week

Shipping fee:

Free

If you like the idea of meal prep, but don’t want to spend too much time cooking, Fresh N’ Lean has you covered. The company offers a large variety of curated meal plans (seven in total), including high-protein, keto, paleo, vegan, Whole30, low-carb vegan, and Mediterranean. But the real draw for meal peppers is the Bulk plan.

This a la carte option requires a minimum delivery amount, rather than a specified number of meals. If you spend $85 per week, you can fill up your box with cooked proteins such as seasoned salmon and flat iron steak, starches, and vegetables, all in bulk. Each protein arrives in a 16-ounce portion, so you can divy them up in your meals throughout the week.

There are optional add-on items, like oatmeal, granola, and other breakfast items—and you can also throw in a few cooked entrees for days when you don’t feel like prepping anything. Everything arrives fresh and lasts for up to 10 days in the refrigerator. If you want to extend the shelf-life, you can freeze the bulk items for up to eight weeks.

Two example meals:

Seasoned Salmon

Chicken Breast

Sustainability & quality:

Most ingredients Fresh N’ Lean uses are organically grown and sourced from a local farm in California. Meats are humanely raised and sustainably sourced. There are no preservatives in the meals. All food is packaged to minimize waste, and most of the packaging is recyclable.

Best Customizable: Flex Pro Meals

:
view on Flex Pro

Pros:

  • Lots of dietary considerations
  • Meal plan and bulk plan options

Cons:

  • Meals arrive frozen
  • No organic ingredients

Dietary considerations:

KetoHigh-proteinLow-carbGluten-freeDairy-freePork-freeBeef-free

Meal type:

Frozen entree

Max meals:

21 per week

Price:

Starts at $8.50 per meal

Shipping fee:

$9.99

Some meal delivery services can be pretty rigid: They put together a meal plan and leave little up to choice or preference. Flex Pro Meals gives you the power to design your own menu, without having to cook anything yourself. 

First, you’ll choose between a low-calorie, “fat-trimmer” program, or a high-protein, “lean muscle” plan. From there, you’ll select regular or large portion sizes. Next, you build your box using high-protein, keto, and low-carb meals. You can also sort by allergens and specific dietary preferences, such as beef-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and pork-free. If you’re not on a super strict diet, you can opt for a “customer favorites” plan, and Flex Pro Meals will curate your box based on what’s most popular. 

You can choose from seven to 21 meals per box, and you have the option to add high-protein snacks, such as peanut butter bites (for an additional fee). Boxes ship weekly or every other week, depending on your preference.

If you don’t want pre-portioned meals, you can opt for a meal prep box instead. You’ll have the option to choose from various pre-cooked proteins (e.g. sous vide chicken and prime rib), carbs (e.g. Mexican rice and garlic mash), and veggies (e.g. Hibachi veg and toasted garlic broccoli). With these selections, you can put together your own meals based on your preferences and macro goals. Each item comes with two servings, so you can enjoy your meal with someone else or get even more of a head start on meal prepping. The only requirement when ordering this way is that you spend at least $85.

Two example meals:

Santa Fe Skillet

Cowboy Stew

Sustainability & quality:

Flex Pro Meals doesn’t offer much information about food quality or sustainability on its website. However, after chatting with customer service we learned that the company doesn’t use any organic ingredients, but does source its ingredients from manufacturers within the United States. The packaging is recyclable.

Best without commitment: Meal Pro

:
view on Meal Pro

Pros:

  • No subscription required
  • Meal plans and a la carte options

Cons:

  • No organic ingredients
  • Expensive

Dietary considerations:

KetoHigh-proteinLow-carbLow-sodiumLow-fat/cholesterolRenal

Meal type:

Fresh

Max meals:

20 per week

Price:

Starts at $14.59 per meal

Shipping fee:

Depends on location (usually $10 or lower)

Most meal delivery services lock you into a weekly or monthly subscription. And, while you can typically skip a delivery any time, it’s easy to forget and get stuck with a box of food and a credit card charge you might not want. Meal Pro does offer a subscription for those who prefer, but you can also purchase one-off boxes. Choose a plan with 18 or 20 meals, and then browse through the entire menu (about 30 meals) to fill your box with whatever looks good to you and fits into your bodybuilding nutrition plan.

There are beef, poultry, seafood, and vegetarian options available. In lieu of ordering a la carte, you can choose from specific meal plans. The best part? There’s a dedicated “bodybuilding meals” section that’s filled with high-protein options. If you choose a specific meal plan, your cart will automatically load with 20 meals.

Lots of the meals offer some customization options, too. For example, you can add extra protein or carbohydrates, or skip the carbs and double your veggies. This gives more control, so you can tailor the meal plan to your goal macro count. Meals are vacuum-sealed and delivered fresh, not frozen. If you live near one of Meal Pro’s stores, you can pick up your meals within a day or two of ordering. If you select delivery, your order will typically arrive in one to three business days.

Two example meals:

Avocado chicken

Lean beef lasagna

Sustainability & quality:

While Meal Pro doesn’t use organic ingredients, the company only uses non-GMO foods and never adds preservatives or artificial flavors to its meals. Meal Pro also follows Seafood Watch guidelines, only using seasonal and sustainable seafood. All components of the company’s packaging are recyclable.

Best paleo: Pete’s Real Food

:
view on Pete’s Real Food

Pros:

  • Can double protein
  • Up to 30 meals per week

Cons:

  • Can’t choose meals with curated plans
  • Expensive

Dietary considerations:

KetoVeganPaleoAIP-friendly

Meal type:

Fresh entree

Max meals:

30 per week

Price:

Starts at $15.33 per meal

Shipping fee:

$9.00 per box (shipments arrive in multiple boxes)

Pete’s Real Food (formerly Pete’s Paleo) was one of the first meal delivery companies targeted toward bodybuilders and athletes. While the company has expanded to include other types of meals, it’s still one of our top picks for paleo meals.

Pete’s has two paleo meal plan options. The standard meal plan allows you to choose from breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, with up to 30 meals total in your box. The “All-Day Bundle” helps you save a little money by paying for four weeks’ worth of meals upfront. If you have higher calorie or protein goals, you can add extra sides and/or double the protein at checkout.

The downside is that you can’t choose your meals in these plans; the company decides which meals you get. If you prefer more customization, you can opt for the mix and match plan. With this option, you can choose five to 17 meals from all dietary options, which includes paleo, vegan, Autoimmune protocol diet (AIP)-friendly, keto, and kids. 

All meals ship fresh on Thursday and typically arrive by Friday. You can choose from four different delivery preferences: weekly, biweekly, every three weeks, or every four weeks.

Two example meals:

Corned Beef Hash

Mustard Pork With Carrots, Parsnips, And Roasted Red Potatoes

Sustainability & quality:

Pete’s Real Food is big on sustainability. The company works with local suppliers for a shorter supply chain and minimizes food waste by cooking everything to order. If there is any food left over, it gets donated to local food pantries. All packaging is environmentally friendly—and most is curbside recyclable.

Comparing the best bodybuilding meal delivery services

BrandTypeServing PriceMax Meals Per WeekShipping CostDietary Considerations
Flex Pro MealsFrozen entrée$8.5021$9.99Keto/High-protein/Low-carb/Gluten-free/Dairy-free/Pork-free/Beef-free
FactorFresh entrée$1118$9.99Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan/ Low-calorie/ High-protein
Meal ProFresh entrée$14.5920Varies by locationKeto/High-protein/Low-carb/Low-sodium/Low-fat/cholesterol/Renal
TrifectaFresh entrée$1521$9.99Gluten-free/ Paleo/ Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan
Fresh N’ LeanFresh entrée$9.7521FreePaleo/ Keto/ Vegan/ Mediterranean/ High-protein/ Low-carb
Pete’s Real FoodFresh entrées; frozen meals$1430FreeGluten-free; Dairy-free; AIP; Low FODMAP

FAQ:

What kinds of meals do bodybuilders eat?

Bodybuilders eat all kinds of meals, but tend to avoid simple carbohydrates, deep-fried foods, and alcohol. Meals are macro-balanced depending on the person’s current goals (based on whether it’s cutting or bulking season), but are often high in protein and contain moderate amounts of protein and fat.

Are meal prep services worth it?

Yes, meal prep services are worth it. They may seem like a large investment up front, but meal prep services save you considerable time and make it easier to stick to your nutrition plan. These services can also reduce food waste. Instead of buying groceries that you don’t finish, you’re sent pre-portioned meals.

Are bodybuilding meal prep services suitable for muscle gain?

Yes, bodybuilding meal prep services are suitable to support muscle gain. Many have at least 30 grams of protein per meal and offer the choice to increase portion sizes and the amount of protein you get. It's worth noting, however, that some of these meals are under 500 calories, which may not be enough for someone with higher energy needs to gain weight/muscle. Most options on our list offer add-ons, such as protein snacks, breakfasts, and extra entrees.

The takeaway

The best bodybuilding meal delivery services offer several meal plans catering to a variety of diets. You can also find customizable options that allow you to design your own macro-balanced meals. If you’re on a specialized diet, check out our picks for the best keto meal delivery services and the best paleo meal delivery services.

Meet The Experts

Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.