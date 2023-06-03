As the keto diet becomes more and more popular, many meal delivery services are adding low-carb, high-fat meals to their menus. Trifecta has a dedicated keto plan that gives a huge amount of variety.

While the macros vary slightly (you can see all nutrition facts on the website before building your box), the keto dishes average about 35 grams of fat per meal. What’s more, the fat comes from high quality ingredients such as meats, nuts, healthy oils, and vegetables, rather than omega-6-heavy seed oils. The meals average about 41 grams of protein and 10 grams of carbohydrates.

Trifecta also offers breakfast. You can choose from five to 14 weekly entrees, with the option to add seven breakfasts.

Meals arrive fresh weekly, but you can pause or cancel your subscription anytime. Trifecta also has a money-back guarantee: If you don’t like the food, the company will refund you for up to seven meals in your first order.

Two example meals:

Beanless Chili Con Carne

Grilled Salmon with Pesto

Sustainability & quality: Trifecta says ingredient quality is one of its first priorities. The company uses organic ingredients for nutritional value and to promote ecological balance. Trifecta sticks to avocado, coconut, olive, and sesame oils instead of nutritionally-inferior seed oils. The majority of Trifecta’s packaging is recyclable, and the company is working toward a goal of 100% biodegradability by the end of 2023.