Best Bodybuilding Meal Delivery Services, From A Registered Dietitian
Bodybuilding is a considerable time investment—and after hitting the gym for a few hours, you may not want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. That said, proper nutrition is just as important as lifting weights when you’re trying to improve your health and well-being.
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services provide pre-cooked meals with macro-balanced, high-protein meals to keep you full and help you work toward your goals. Let’s take a look at those that stand out from a bodybuilding perspective.
How we picked:
Meal options
Since there’s no one-size-fits-all nutrition plan for bodybuilders, we included meal delivery services that cater to various needs and preferences. You’ll find options for keto, paleo, high-protein, and more.
Preparation
Each meal delivery service on our list sends prepared meals that only need heating—so you don’t have to spend all your free time in the kitchen.
Accessibility
While shipping may vary based on location, all the options on our list can be shipped throughout the United States.
Price
Meal delivery typically saves money in the long run, but it can be expensive. We included a variety of price points to fit many budgets.
Our picks for the best bodybuilding meal delivery services:
Best keto: Trifecta
Pros:
- Includes organic ingredients
- Can add breakfasts
Cons:
- More expensive than others
Dietary considerations:KetoPaleoWhole30High-protein veganHigh-protein vegetarian
Meal type:Fresh
Max meals:21 per week
Price:Starts at $14.81 per meal
Shipping fee:$9.99
As the keto diet becomes more and more popular, many meal delivery services are adding low-carb, high-fat meals to their menus. Trifecta has a dedicated keto plan that gives a huge amount of variety.
While the macros vary slightly (you can see all nutrition facts on the website before building your box), the keto dishes average about 35 grams of fat per meal. What’s more, the fat comes from high quality ingredients such as meats, nuts, healthy oils, and vegetables, rather than omega-6-heavy seed oils. The meals average about 41 grams of protein and 10 grams of carbohydrates.
Trifecta also offers breakfast. You can choose from five to 14 weekly entrees, with the option to add seven breakfasts.
Meals arrive fresh weekly, but you can pause or cancel your subscription anytime. Trifecta also has a money-back guarantee: If you don’t like the food, the company will refund you for up to seven meals in your first order.
Read our review of Trifecta, from our marathon-running editor who loves to cook.
Two example meals:
Beanless Chili Con Carne
Grilled Salmon with Pesto
Sustainability & quality: Trifecta says ingredient quality is one of its first priorities. The company uses organic ingredients for nutritional value and to promote ecological balance. Trifecta sticks to avocado, coconut, olive, and sesame oils instead of nutritionally-inferior seed oils. The majority of Trifecta’s packaging is recyclable, and the company is working toward a goal of 100% biodegradability by the end of 2023.
Best High-Protein: Factor
Pros:
- 35 new meals each week
- Developed with dietitians
Cons:
- Can’t customize meals for allergens
Dietary considerations:KetoHigh-proteinLow-calorieVeganVegetarian
Meal type:Frozen entree
Max meals:18 per week
Price:Starts at $11 per meal
Shipping fee:$9.99
Factor is a pre-made meal delivery service with five curated meal plans. In the Protein Plus option, each meal contains at least 30 grams of protein. Dietitians and chefs collaborate to design each meal, with new 35-meal menus dropping each week. You can stick to one specific meal plan, or mix and match however you want. For example, if you choose the keto, high-protein, and low-calorie meal plans, you’ll have access to every meal from each plan.
Once you sign up, you’ll be able to view menus for the next three weeks—so you can plan in advance to make sure you stay within your targeted macros. If you need additional protein, or want to supplement your meals with more calories, there are add-on options such as egg bakes, sausage links, chicken, and steak. You can also add pre-made smoothies and cold-pressed juices to your weekly box.
Factor is a subscription service, so you’re committing to weekly delivery at signup. That said, you’re able to skip weeks as needed. You can choose four to 18 meals per week, and each meal arrives fully cooked and ready to heat in the microwave or oven.
Two example meals:
Spicy Poblano Beef Bowl
Grilled Chicken a la Vodka
Sustainability & quality:
Factor has a zero-tolerance animal welfare policy, meaning the company will only use humanely raised meats in its meals. All meals are non-GMO and made without refined sugars. Most packaging Factor uses is recyclable; the one exception is the plastic film that covers each meal tray.
Best for meal prep: Fresh N’ Lean
Pros:
- Made with organic ingredients
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Can only get deliveries on Friday
Dietary considerations:KetoHigh-proteinLow-carbVeganPaleoWhole30Mediterranean
Meal type:Frozen entree
Max meals:21 per week
Price:$85 per week
Shipping fee:Free
If you like the idea of meal prep, but don’t want to spend too much time cooking, Fresh N’ Lean has you covered. The company offers a large variety of curated meal plans (seven in total), including high-protein, keto, paleo, vegan, Whole30, low-carb vegan, and Mediterranean. But the real draw for meal peppers is the Bulk plan.
This a la carte option requires a minimum delivery amount, rather than a specified number of meals. If you spend $85 per week, you can fill up your box with cooked proteins such as seasoned salmon and flat iron steak, starches, and vegetables, all in bulk. Each protein arrives in a 16-ounce portion, so you can divy them up in your meals throughout the week.
There are optional add-on items, like oatmeal, granola, and other breakfast items—and you can also throw in a few cooked entrees for days when you don’t feel like prepping anything. Everything arrives fresh and lasts for up to 10 days in the refrigerator. If you want to extend the shelf-life, you can freeze the bulk items for up to eight weeks.
Two example meals:
Seasoned Salmon
Chicken Breast
Sustainability & quality:
Most ingredients Fresh N’ Lean uses are organically grown and sourced from a local farm in California. Meats are humanely raised and sustainably sourced. There are no preservatives in the meals. All food is packaged to minimize waste, and most of the packaging is recyclable.
Best Customizable: Flex Pro Meals
Pros:
- Lots of dietary considerations
- Meal plan and bulk plan options
Cons:
- Meals arrive frozen
- No organic ingredients
Dietary considerations:KetoHigh-proteinLow-carbGluten-freeDairy-freePork-freeBeef-free
Meal type:Frozen entree
Max meals:21 per week
Price:Starts at $8.50 per meal
Shipping fee:$9.99
Some meal delivery services can be pretty rigid: They put together a meal plan and leave little up to choice or preference. Flex Pro Meals gives you the power to design your own menu, without having to cook anything yourself.
First, you’ll choose between a low-calorie, “fat-trimmer” program, or a high-protein, “lean muscle” plan. From there, you’ll select regular or large portion sizes. Next, you build your box using high-protein, keto, and low-carb meals. You can also sort by allergens and specific dietary preferences, such as beef-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and pork-free. If you’re not on a super strict diet, you can opt for a “customer favorites” plan, and Flex Pro Meals will curate your box based on what’s most popular.
You can choose from seven to 21 meals per box, and you have the option to add high-protein snacks, such as peanut butter bites (for an additional fee). Boxes ship weekly or every other week, depending on your preference.
If you don’t want pre-portioned meals, you can opt for a meal prep box instead. You’ll have the option to choose from various pre-cooked proteins (e.g. sous vide chicken and prime rib), carbs (e.g. Mexican rice and garlic mash), and veggies (e.g. Hibachi veg and toasted garlic broccoli). With these selections, you can put together your own meals based on your preferences and macro goals. Each item comes with two servings, so you can enjoy your meal with someone else or get even more of a head start on meal prepping. The only requirement when ordering this way is that you spend at least $85.
Two example meals:
Santa Fe Skillet
Cowboy Stew
Sustainability & quality:
Flex Pro Meals doesn’t offer much information about food quality or sustainability on its website. However, after chatting with customer service we learned that the company doesn’t use any organic ingredients, but does source its ingredients from manufacturers within the United States. The packaging is recyclable.
Best without commitment: Meal Pro
Pros:
- No subscription required
- Meal plans and a la carte options
Cons:
- No organic ingredients
- Expensive
Dietary considerations:KetoHigh-proteinLow-carbLow-sodiumLow-fat/cholesterolRenal
Meal type:Fresh
Max meals:20 per week
Price:Starts at $14.59 per meal
Shipping fee:Depends on location (usually $10 or lower)
Most meal delivery services lock you into a weekly or monthly subscription. And, while you can typically skip a delivery any time, it’s easy to forget and get stuck with a box of food and a credit card charge you might not want. Meal Pro does offer a subscription for those who prefer, but you can also purchase one-off boxes. Choose a plan with 18 or 20 meals, and then browse through the entire menu (about 30 meals) to fill your box with whatever looks good to you and fits into your bodybuilding nutrition plan.
There are beef, poultry, seafood, and vegetarian options available. In lieu of ordering a la carte, you can choose from specific meal plans. The best part? There’s a dedicated “bodybuilding meals” section that’s filled with high-protein options. If you choose a specific meal plan, your cart will automatically load with 20 meals.
Lots of the meals offer some customization options, too. For example, you can add extra protein or carbohydrates, or skip the carbs and double your veggies. This gives more control, so you can tailor the meal plan to your goal macro count. Meals are vacuum-sealed and delivered fresh, not frozen. If you live near one of Meal Pro’s stores, you can pick up your meals within a day or two of ordering. If you select delivery, your order will typically arrive in one to three business days.
Two example meals:
Avocado chicken
Lean beef lasagna
Sustainability & quality:
While Meal Pro doesn’t use organic ingredients, the company only uses non-GMO foods and never adds preservatives or artificial flavors to its meals. Meal Pro also follows Seafood Watch guidelines, only using seasonal and sustainable seafood. All components of the company’s packaging are recyclable.
Best paleo: Pete’s Real Food
Pros:
- Can double protein
- Up to 30 meals per week
Cons:
- Can’t choose meals with curated plans
- Expensive
Dietary considerations:KetoVeganPaleoAIP-friendly
Meal type:Fresh entree
Max meals:30 per week
Price:Starts at $15.33 per meal
Shipping fee:$9.00 per box (shipments arrive in multiple boxes)
Pete’s Real Food (formerly Pete’s Paleo) was one of the first meal delivery companies targeted toward bodybuilders and athletes. While the company has expanded to include other types of meals, it’s still one of our top picks for paleo meals.
Pete’s has two paleo meal plan options. The standard meal plan allows you to choose from breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, with up to 30 meals total in your box. The “All-Day Bundle” helps you save a little money by paying for four weeks’ worth of meals upfront. If you have higher calorie or protein goals, you can add extra sides and/or double the protein at checkout.
The downside is that you can’t choose your meals in these plans; the company decides which meals you get. If you prefer more customization, you can opt for the mix and match plan. With this option, you can choose five to 17 meals from all dietary options, which includes paleo, vegan, Autoimmune protocol diet (AIP)-friendly, keto, and kids.
All meals ship fresh on Thursday and typically arrive by Friday. You can choose from four different delivery preferences: weekly, biweekly, every three weeks, or every four weeks.
Two example meals:
Corned Beef Hash
Mustard Pork With Carrots, Parsnips, And Roasted Red Potatoes
Sustainability & quality:
Pete’s Real Food is big on sustainability. The company works with local suppliers for a shorter supply chain and minimizes food waste by cooking everything to order. If there is any food left over, it gets donated to local food pantries. All packaging is environmentally friendly—and most is curbside recyclable.
Comparing the best bodybuilding meal delivery services
|Brand
|Type
|Serving Price
|Max Meals Per Week
|Shipping Cost
|Dietary Considerations
|Flex Pro Meals
|Frozen entrée
|$8.50
|21
|$9.99
|Keto/High-protein/Low-carb/Gluten-free/Dairy-free/Pork-free/Beef-free
|Factor
|Fresh entrée
|$11
|18
|$9.99
|Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan/ Low-calorie/ High-protein
|Meal Pro
|Fresh entrée
|$14.59
|20
|Varies by location
|Keto/High-protein/Low-carb/Low-sodium/Low-fat/cholesterol/Renal
|Trifecta
|Fresh entrée
|$15
|21
|$9.99
|Gluten-free/ Paleo/ Keto/ Vegetarian/ Vegan
|Fresh N’ Lean
|Fresh entrée
|$9.75
|21
|Free
|Paleo/ Keto/ Vegan/ Mediterranean/ High-protein/ Low-carb
|Pete’s Real Food
|Fresh entrées; frozen meals
|$14
|30
|Free
|Gluten-free; Dairy-free; AIP; Low FODMAP
FAQ:
What kinds of meals do bodybuilders eat?
Bodybuilders eat all kinds of meals, but tend to avoid simple carbohydrates, deep-fried foods, and alcohol. Meals are macro-balanced depending on the person’s current goals (based on whether it’s cutting or bulking season), but are often high in protein and contain moderate amounts of protein and fat.
Are meal prep services worth it?
Yes, meal prep services are worth it. They may seem like a large investment up front, but meal prep services save you considerable time and make it easier to stick to your nutrition plan. These services can also reduce food waste. Instead of buying groceries that you don’t finish, you’re sent pre-portioned meals.
Are bodybuilding meal prep services suitable for muscle gain?
Yes, bodybuilding meal prep services are suitable to support muscle gain. Many have at least 30 grams of protein per meal and offer the choice to increase portion sizes and the amount of protein you get. It's worth noting, however, that some of these meals are under 500 calories, which may not be enough for someone with higher energy needs to gain weight/muscle. Most options on our list offer add-ons, such as protein snacks, breakfasts, and extra entrees.
The takeaway
The best bodybuilding meal delivery services offer several meal plans catering to a variety of diets. You can also find customizable options that allow you to design your own macro-balanced meals. If you’re on a specialized diet, check out our picks for the best keto meal delivery services and the best paleo meal delivery services.