Functional Mushrooms Can Support Everything From Immunity To Skin
Earthy, rich, and uniquely powerful, mushrooms have been woven into health and wellness rituals for centuries. Now you can find them in everything from frothy mushroom lattes to adaptogen-packed skin care serums.
But this isn’t just a passing trend: functional mushrooms are rightly being celebrated for their unique bioactive compounds with modern science confirming what ancient traditions long understood. These powerful fungi have been studied for their ability to support energy, bolster immune defenses, and keep skin hydrated and resilient.*
With DIRTEA Functional Mushroom Gummies, available at The Vitamin Shoppe, you can tap into those benefits in the easiest way possible.
Why functional mushrooms?
You might be well aware of functional mushrooms—in fact, the global functional mushroom market is projected to double in the next 7 years. Clearly, these have earned the admiration of health enthusiasts around the world. But in case you need a refresher, functional mushrooms are a category of fungi used not for culinary purposes but for their health-promoting properties1.*
Unlike your standard sautéed button mushroom, these varieties contain unique compounds like polysaccharides (including beta-glucans), triterpenes, and antioxidants that have been studied for their effects on immunity, stress response, skin health, and physical performance.*
Traditionally consumed in teas, powders, or tinctures, functional mushrooms are now available in easier-to-use formats, like gummies, which offer consistent dosing and greater convenience.
In fact, DIRTEA’s functional mushroom gummies are a delicious, sugar-free way to incorporate mushrooms into your routine every single day.
3 functional mushrooms to try
If you’re curious where to start, consider your goals. Functional mushrooms are not all created equal, nor do they have universal benefits. So you want to make sure the ones you’re taking align with your health and well-being needs.
Below are three research-backed mushrooms to support common wellness priorities, from beating fatigue to supporting resilience and improving skin texture.*
Cordyceps for energy & physical endurance
Cordyceps has long been used in traditional medicine to combat fatigue and improve stamina.* Modern research supports its ability to increase oxygen utilization and cellular energy (ATP) production, making it especially beneficial for physical performance and overall vitality.*
So if you need help powering through your workouts (or just busy days that feel like a workout), try DIRTEA Performance Gummies, found at The Vitamin Shoppe. Made with 3,000 mg of cordyceps, these gummies will help you show up as your strongest self, no matter the environment.* Take in the morning or pre-workout for smooth lasting energy that won’t leave you crashing later.*
The gummies also include a trio of vitamins that can help support your body’s natural energy levels.* Vitamins B3 (niacin) and B5 (pantothenic acid) are crucial for energy production and muscle function.* As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C2 provides free radical protection and supports overall well-being.*
Chaga mushrooms for immune support & resilience
Often referred to as the “king of mushrooms,” chaga is rich in antioxidants and beta-glucans that have been studied for their immune-modulating effects3.* It helps support the body’s natural defense systems and optimizes the body’s year-round resilience—partiuclarly during seasonal changes, travel, and even occasional stress.*
With 3,000 mg of chaga mushrooms, DIRTEA Immunity Gummies help you feel naturally energized and supported against whatever comes your way.* To further bolster the formula, it also includes 100% of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C and zinc to support the body’s defense systems.*
Vitamin C has been shown through robust research to contribute to immune defense.* And zinc is seen as a “gatekeeper” for immune function, also helping to create the body’s immune cells.*
Tremella for skin hydration & healthy aging
Tremella has a unique ability to retain moisture—thanks to its high levels of polysaccharides that function similarly to hyaluronic acid. Studies suggest tremella4 may help support skin hydration, elasticity, and collagen synthesis, making it a smart addition for anyone focused on skin health as they age.*
Found in DIRTEA Beauty Gummies, these are an easy daily habit that can help your skin look vibrant for years to come.* Along with the beauty mushroom, the formula contains a cocktail of ingredients that support beauty needs from hair and skin to nails.*
The takeaway
It’s time we demystify functional mushrooms. These healing natural wonders have been used for centuries and are well studied, but it may feel intimidating trying to add them to your well-being routine—especially if you’re short on bandwidth.
DIRTEA’s trio of mushroom gummies, available at The Vitamin Shoppe, offers a convenient way to experience the benefits of these powerful fungi, backed by tradition and science.
