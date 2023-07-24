An all-in-one recipe and grocery service and one of our picks for the 7 best plant-based delivery services, Hungryroot hangs its cap on keeping things simple. The brand's mission revolves around making healthy food easily accessible, ensuring that every recipe can be prepared in under 15 minutes using versatile ingredients.

If you prioritize nutritious meals and want to make healthier choices, Hungryroot's focus on whole foods and its commitment to sourcing organic and sustainable ingredients is bound to align with your dietary goals.

In addition to controlling the number of meals in your box, you also have the freedom to select the specific recipes and meals that you want in your order. With a vast catalog of recipes featuring the same core ingredients, the possibilities are nearly endless—which definitely makes Hungryroot stand out amongst its competitors.

Upon signing up, Hungryroot gives you a brief survey to identify the best options for your taste preferences, desired cooking time, equipment, and dietary needs.

You’ll choose the number of meals you'd like to receive in your initial order (up to 10), which can be adjusted for future orders. For instance, you might opt for four lunches and four dinners for one person in a given week, while the following week, you may prefer three lunches and five dinners for two people.

This subscription model sets Hungryroot apart in the meal delivery industry, as it allows you to customize the plan to suit your needs, rather than having to adapt your meals to fit a fixed plan.

Read our full Hungryroot review here.