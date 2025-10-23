What our tester thought:

One of our writers, Sarah Regan, reviewed Hungryroot and, while she found some recipes to be less inventive, she loved the convenience of super short cook times and healthy ingredients.

“Spending an hour in the kitchen after a full day of work just isn't always going to happen. So I found it incredibly helpful to have [recipes] come together in literally 10 minutes," Regan says.

Additionally, Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor, Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, reviewed the nutritional label for a Hungryroot recipe praised the fact that it was low in sodium and added sugars, despite including a flavorful sauce.

All in all, if you're interested in quick and healthy recipes, Hungryroot is a service worth trying.