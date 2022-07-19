Hungryroot is a grocery and meal delivery service that puts an emphasis on simplicity. The brand's main ethos is making healthy food accessible, which means every recipe takes less than 15 minutes to throw together with ingredients that can be incorporated into a variety of meals: salads, pastas, tacos, grains bowls, wraps, sandwiches, and more.

When you first sign up, you select how many meals you'd like to receive in your first order, which you can always change before placing your next one. For example, one week you may want four lunches and four dinners for one person, and the next week you want three lunches and five dinners for two. This subscription model makes Hungryroot a standout in the meal delivery space, as you have a lot of flexibility to make the plan work for you (rather than trying to build your meals around the plan).

Along with controlling how many meals go into your box, you also choose the exact recipes and meals that go into your order. The vast catalogue of recipes, which all integrate the same core ingredients, means there are nearly endless opportunities. Hungryroot counteracts this giving a brief survey that helps find the best options for your tastebuds, but it's worth noting that this can make some of the flavors seem a bit repetitive.