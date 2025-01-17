Hungryroot counteracts this by giving a brief survey that helps find the best options for your taste buds, but it's worth noting that this can make some of the flavors seem a bit repetitive.

You can also choose to add individual items to your box similar to a traditional grocery service. This allows for full creative freedom, though I'd recommend sticking to the recipes as you learn how different sauces, grains, and proteins taste. This option leaves plenty of room for snacks—and they're definitely a highlight. Some of my favorites were a snack pack of olives, and a sous-vide spinach and feta egg bite.

And like any good meal delivery service these days, pretty much any and every dietary restriction is taken to account.

You can select whether you're vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, etc., as well as if you have any allergies. The filter also lets you choose what kinds of meals you gravitate toward, whether it's smoothies or stir-fries, so Hungryroot knows what to recommend to you.

The idea is to essentially streamline the grocery-to-meal pipeline, so you're not left with any leftover ingredients that end up going bad. Everything gets used, and the recipes are all super easy, which is great if you're a) short on time or b) a novice chef. And in case you were wondering, you can cancel or resubscribe at any time.