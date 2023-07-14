Home Chef is a meal delivery service that brings pre-portioned ingredients to your door, so you can cook a fresh meal without a lot of forethought or preparation.

When you visit Home Chef’s website, you’ll be prompted to answer a series of questions (i.e. do you want to save time or try new recipes?) and identify any dietary restrictions or preferences.

You can choose from carb-conscious, calorie-conscious, and vegetarian, as well as a handful of foods you might need to avoid, such as pork, poultry, shellfish, tree nuts and mushrooms.

From there, you’ll choose your box size (two to six recipes per week) and serving size (two, four, or six).

If you have a larger household, you can opt for the family plan instead of the standard plan, which gives the option for up to 10 meals per week.

Unlike other meal delivery services, Home Chef does not have specific meal plans. Instead, you have access to the entire menu.

There are “quick-and-easy” options that will be ready in 30 minutes or less, as well as regular meal kits and a “Culinary Collection” featuring premium ingredients.

Home Chef is a subscription service, so when you sign up, you’re committing to weekly deliveries. You can skip or pause a shipment at any time.