Who should try it?

If you’re looking for a robust menu of quick meals, Home Chef is a great option. You can order up to 10 meals per week, making it a good choice for families as well as anyone who wants to cut down on time spent in the kitchen without spending an arm and a leg.

Who should skip it?

Home Chef does not cater to strict diets or severe allergies, and it’s not a great choice for those who prioritize organic ingredients.