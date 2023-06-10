Fresh N’ Lean is a pre-made meal delivery service focused on healthy, chef-cooked, mostly-organic meals. Unlike meal kits, which include pre-portioned ingredients and recipes, Fresh N’ Lean sends fully cooked meals that are ready to heat and eat. The meals arrive fresh (not frozen) and last in the refrigerator for up to one week.

The company caters to a variety of dietary preferences (more on those later) and refreshes its meal offerings every week, so you’ll always have variety. If you sign up for a meal plan, you can select up to 21 meals per week. Fresh N’ Lean offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, but you don’t need to select all three courses. If you don’t want to commit to a full meal plan, you can choose five or seven days of either breakfast only, or just entrees. The minimum weekly order size is five meals.

For those who prefer to skip the meal plan all together, there’s an a la carte menu.These orders require a minimum spend of $85 per box and are subject to availability. In other words, you may not have the same menu variety as you would with a dedicated meal plan—but the a la carte menu gives you the chance to mix and match types of meals and add bulk items, sides, and snacks.