The company caters to a variety of dietary preferences (more on those later) and refreshes its meal offerings every week, so you’ll always have variety. If you sign up for a meal plan, you can select up to 21 meals per week. Fresh N’ Lean offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, but you don’t need to select all three courses. If you don’t want to commit to a full meal plan, you can choose five or seven days of either breakfast only, or just entrees. The minimum weekly order size is five meals.