Meal kits typically max out at four to six servings per box, and prepared meals can get expensive for bigger families. Hungryroot is a creative solution that combines meal delivery with online grocery shopping.

There are hundreds of recipes on the site, such as stir fries, grain bowls, and main entrees with sides—and each one takes only about 10 to 15 minutes to prepare. Simply choose the meals you want, and Hungryroot will add the ingredients to your box and include the recipe in your delivery.

What really makes this service stand out, though, is the option to supplement your meals with additional groceries, by adding fresh, partially-prepared ingredients, such as butternut squash cubes or ready-to-microwave sweet potatoes. If you’re looking for convenience with a little more freedom to do your own thing, Hungryroot is it.

Sustainability & Quality:

To eliminate food waste, Hungryroot sources only what it’s able to sell. Any excess food is donated to local food banks and non-profits. All packaging, with the exception of the gel in the ice packs, is curbside recyclable.

Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:

﻿30% off your first order of $99 or more, and choose a free gift for the life of your subscription

Meals We've Enjoyed:

Brown Butter Seared Scallops + Broccoli

Smoked Roasted Salmon with Roasted Veggies

Coconut Curry Tofu Rice Bowl

Garlic Parm Cauliflower Gnocchi with Shrimp

Baby Broccoli Black Bean Burrito Bowl

What Our Editor Says:

"Hungry root definitely has the most variety out of any meal delivery service I've tried, and most of my favorite healthy snack brands are available, too (which saves me another trip to the grocery store). As someone who is very passionate about food waste, I love that the company prioritizes this, too. While I have had issues with produce not being the freshest, the customer service department is always very helpful." — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor

Check out our full Hungryroot review.

