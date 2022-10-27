The 13 Best Meal Delivery Services Of 2022 For Easy, Healthy Meals
What you eat hugely impacts your overall health and well-being. But busy schedules often get in the way, and making nutritious meals every night can be a drag, especially if you don’t like to cook. While takeout might be tempting, the best meal delivery services bridge the gap between convenience and nourishment.
“One of the biggest benefits of healthy meal delivery services is that they can help take some of the overwhelm out of the constant debate about what to make for dinner,” says Ashley Gish, functional medicine nurse practitioner and holistic health and nutrition coach. “They can also be a great way to try new foods, get re-inspired with different recipes, and introduce flavors, herbs and spices that you may have never tried on your own.”
To help narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up 13 of the best meal delivery services, for all preferences and dietary needs, including ready-to-eat, prepared meals, and pre-portioned meal kits.
A peek at the best meal delivery services:
What is a meal delivery service?
A meal delivery service is a subscription-based model that sends food to your home once a week. There are two main types: meal kits and prepared meals. With a meal kit service, you’ll get a box of prepped ingredients and recipe cards, to prepare and cook your own meals with minimal effort. Prepared meal delivery services send fully-cooked fresh or frozen entrees right to your door, ready to eat as-is, or to be heated in the oven or microwave—no prep or cleanup required.
Meal delivery services simplify meal prep and make healthy eating easy. “I’m a huge advocate for making the healthy choice, the EASY choice! And if that looks like meal delivery services some weeks I think they’re a great option,” says Gish.
How we picked:
We picked meal delivery services that prioritize fresh, seasonal, and/or organic ingredients.
Menu variety can help prevent food boredom, a common reasons people veer away from healthy-eating plans. We chose meal delivery services that refresh their menus regularly.
Finding meals that suit your dietary needs can be difficult, so we considered meal delivery services that provide significant options.
Since everyone has different preferences, we went beyond our personal opinion and also considered customer feedback, to narrow down the list.
Our picks for the best meal delivery services:
Best organic: Trifecta
Pros:
- Macros are listed on meals
- Sustainably-sourced ingredients
Cons:
- Some reviewers say the meals are bland
- Expensive
If you’re really short on time, or not the biggest fan of cooking, a ready-to-eat meal delivery service is a lifesaver. Rather than receiving a box full of ingredients, you’ll get a stack of prepared meals that you can pop in the microwave or the oven and have on the table in minutes.
These are nothing like the heat-and-eat meals you’ll find in your grocery store freezer. Trifecta is one of the best organic meal delivery services, with meals that are nutritionally balanced, portion-controlled, and made with organic ingredients—so you really can have the best of both worlds.
Opt for five to 14 entrees per week, plus you can add breakfast if desired. There are six main meal plans to pick from: clean eating, Whole30-approved, paleo, keto, vegan, and vegetarian. There's also the option to exclude up to two ingredients (such as red meat or tree nuts) from your meals. New chef-curated meals drop weekly, and every single option is gluten-free.
Sustainability & Quality: Trifecta’s meals produce zero food waste, and the company currently uses 100% recyclable packaging, but is working toward completely biodegradable packaging by 2023. Proteins are grass-fed, pasture-raised, or sustainably caught and other ingredients are sustainably sourced.
Example Meal:
Kung pao chicken with roasted sweet potato and brown rice
What Customers Say:
While some customers have expressed problems with delivery, they’re mostly happy with these meals and the variety offered. “I have been a customer for a few months now and have been extremely pleased with Trifecta's meals and service,” writes one five-star reviewer. “The meals are delicious. In fact, I've liked almost every one.”
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
None mentioned
Best for families: Hungryroot
Pros:
- Hundreds of recipes
- Regular groceries also available
Cons:
- Some customers report delivery issues
- Produce has a limited shelf life
Meal kits typically max out at four to six servings per box, and prepared meals can get expensive for bigger families. Hungryroot is a creative solution that combines meal delivery with online grocery shopping.
There are hundreds of recipes on the site, such as stir fries, grain bowls, and main entrees with sides—and each one takes only about 10 to 15 minutes to prepare. Simply choose the meals you want, and Hungryroot will add the ingredients to your box and include the recipe in your delivery.
What really makes this service stand out, though, is the option to supplement your meals with additional groceries, by adding fresh, partially-prepared ingredients, such as butternut squash cubes or ready-to-microwave sweet potatoes. If you’re looking for convenience with a little more freedom to do your own thing, Hungryroot is it.
Sustainability & Quality:
To eliminate food waste, Hungryroot sources only what it’s able to sell. Any excess food is donated to local food banks and non-profits. All packaging, with the exception of the gel in the ice packs, is curbside recyclable.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
30% off your first order of $99 or more, and choose a free gift for the life of your subscription
Meals We've Enjoyed:
Brown Butter Seared Scallops + Broccoli
Smoked Roasted Salmon with Roasted Veggies
Coconut Curry Tofu Rice Bowl
Garlic Parm Cauliflower Gnocchi with Shrimp
Baby Broccoli Black Bean Burrito Bowl
What Our Editor Says:
"Hungry root definitely has the most variety out of any meal delivery service I've tried, and most of my favorite healthy snack brands are available, too (which saves me another trip to the grocery store). As someone who is very passionate about food waste, I love that the company prioritizes this, too. While I have had issues with produce not being the freshest, the customer service department is always very helpful." — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
Check out our full Hungryroot review.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
30% off your first order of $99 or more, and choose a free gift for the life of your subscription
Best keto: Factor_
Pros:
- Macro-balanced meals
- Additional snacks and desserts available
Cons:
- Can’t sort by specific preferences
- Expensive
If you're new to the low-carb world, sticking with a keto diet can be tough. To make things easier, Factor_ offers a fully keto meal plan that’s macro-balanced to contain at least 60 percent calories from fat, about 20 percent calories from protein, and 10 percent or less calories from carbohydrates. There are about 15 keto meals to choose from each week, as well as vegan and calorie-controlled options.
If you want to bulk up your box, you can add other goodies, like keto cheesecake or cinnamon roll fat bombs. As a bonus, you get one free 20-minute consultation with a dietitian when you sign up for Factor_.
Sustainability & Quality:
Factor_ stays away from refined sugars, GMOs, and antibiotics, and extremely high-standards for animal welfare so you only get humanely raised meats. With the exception of the plastic film cover on the food, most of the packaging is recyclable.
Example Meal:
Chipotle-rubbed pork chop
What Customers Say:
Customers praise Factor_ for making their low-carb lives so much easier. The company has an average of 4 stars, and reviews like this are common: “I’m loving Factor. I’ve been subscribing for about 2 months and I can honestly say I haven’t had a meal I didn’t like. I have it for lunch every day and the portions are perfect and the food is great.”
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
60% off your first box when you sign up for email alerts
Best sustainable: Sunbasket
Pros:
- Organic ingredients
- Great meal variety
Cons:
- Delivery fee
- Can’t mix & match meal kits and prepared meals
Sunbasket offers all the basic elements of a stand-out meal delivery service: quality, convenience, and a fair price. It's also one of the best sustainable meal delivery services. The company prioritizes ingredient quality—at least 99 percent of its produce, eggs, milk, and yogurt are organic, and other ingredients are sourced from local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen.
Meal kits are available in two- or four-serving boxes, and the menu changes weekly, so you always have something new to choose from. When selecting your meals, you can browse all meal offerings or sort by dietary specifics (like paleo, carb-conscious, vegetarian, gluten-free, or Mediterranean).
If you have an especially busy week, there’s an option for prepared meals (up to 10 per week) instead of meal kits. Just keep in mind, you can’t mix and match meal kits and ready-to-heat meals.
Sustainability & Quality:
Sunbasket sources organic ingredients from local farmers, and proteins from ranchers and fishermen with high animal welfare standards. All the fish is wild-caught, the chickens are free-range, and the beef is grass-fed. As for packaging, all materials are reusable, recyclable, and/or compostable.
Example Meal:
Cubano pork lettuce cups with mojo onions and mustard relish
What Customers Say:
The company has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. One reviewer who’s tried a number of meal delivery services says, “Not only are the recipes great but there are always extra ingredients and seasoning you only find in better restaurants and meals…Great food, great customer service, highly recommended!”
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
None mentioned
Best for beginners: HelloFresh
Pros:
- Less expensive
- Can mix and match meal plans
Cons:
- Limited organic ingredients
- Can omit allergens
One of the first mainstream meal delivery services (and one of the most affordable), HelloFresh continues to be a great options for beginners, due to the ease of ordering and preparation. It offers six different meal plans: meat and veggies, veggies, fit and wholesome, family friendly, pescetarian, and quick and easy. When signing up, choose as many of these plans as you want, and the menu will populate accordingly, with up to 100 different meal options.
From there, you’ll have the option to narrow down meals by prep time (many take less than 30 minutes) and other qualifiers, such as “spicy” or “calorie smart.” The service doesn’t accommodate all allergens, but offers some beef-free, pork-free, and seafood-free options. This is one of our favorite Mediterranean meal delivery services, too.
Sustainability & Quality:
Some ingredients are organic and the company prioritizes seasonal and farm-sourced produce at peak freshness. All packaging is recyclable with the exception of the gel inside the ice packs (which should be thrown in the trash and not down the sink).
Meals We've Enjoyed:
Shwarma Spiced Chickpea Bowls
Black Bean Chili
What Our Testers Say:
"I love knowing I have HelloFresh in my fridge to whip up an easy and delicious meal quickly on busy nights. I've found other meal delivery services can get repetitive with their vegetarian selection, but I'm always surprised by the variety of options HF has from shwarma spiced chickpea bowls to black bean chili. There are always new flavors and cuisines to experiment with. I also appreciate how easy they make it to add animal based protein to my shipment when I know I'll be cooking for non vegetarian family members." — Darcy McDonough, senior manager SEO & content strategy
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
65% off and free shipping on your first box
Best affordable: Dinnerly
Pros:
- Less expensive
- Great meal variety
Cons:
- Minimal dietary considerations
- Limited organic ingredients
Dinnerly aims to make convenience more accessible, by offering meal kits starting at just $4.99 per serving—and yet, you won’t be totally sacrificing food quality.
Instead of cutting costs with food quality, the company uses digital recipe cards, fewer ingredients per dish, and simple packaging, while including only fresh produce and high-quality ingredients in its meals.
Choose from more than 45 menu items every week, all of which are labeled with additional qualifiers like low-carb, low-calorie, no-added-gluten, and kid-friendly. Each recipe comes together in about 30 minutes, with minimal steps for added convenience.
Sustainability & Quality:
Some, but not all, of the ingredients are organic, and Dinnerly sources only antibiotic-free chicken. Whenever possible, produce and organic ingredients come from local suppliers.
Example Meal:
No chop chipotle chicken burrito bowl
What Customers Say:
One of the main pros of Dinnerly is its low-cost, but customers love the menu variety and how quickly the meals come together, too, and the service has 4 out of 5 stars overall. “I love the meal choices and cost! There’s so many recipes to choose from, you can easily skip a week and tailor it to your needs, and it’s all packaged up well. It’s very convenient to have meals on hand ready to cook,” writes one happy customer.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
None mentioned
Best plant-based: Purple Carrot
Pros:
- Non-produce items are organic
- Can mix and match meal types
Cons:
- Some say recipes are confusing
- Limited dietary preferences
For a fully vegan delivery service, this one offers a lot of variety. It offers meal kits or prepared meals, which can be combined into one box. If you prefer to let the company curate your menu for you, you have that option, too.
There are breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, as well as “plantry” (plant-based pantry) items that can be added to any box. In addition to standard meal kits and meals, the service has specialized boxes for special occasions, like birthdays or Thanksgiving, which include ingredients to prepare a 3-course meal—entirely plant-based.
Sustainability & Quality:
Purple Carrot is working toward 100% organic certification, but right now, most non-produce items, like beans, nut milks, and yogurts, are organic and the majority of ingredients are non-GMO. Most of the packaging is recyclable, but you may have to visit a drop-off location depending on which type of plastics your curbside service will take.
Example Meal:
Potato malai kofta
What Customers Say:
Customers are pleased with the quality and taste of Purple Carrot’s food, giving the company an average 4-star rating. “I started Purple Carrot because I wanted to try out vegan eating without having to learn to cook it. I’m single so I ordered the boxed meals, 6 at a time. All meals were good, some of them surprisingly so. I like it a lot,” writes one five-star reviewer.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
$80 off ($20 over your first 4 boxes) using the promo code EAT4LIFE
Best gluten-free: Freshly
Pros:
- Certified gluten free kitchen
- Less expensive meals
Cons:
- High shipping cost
- Limited organic ingredients
There are plenty of great gluten-free meal delivery services, but Freshly is certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group, and many of the meals are made in certified gluten-free kitchens. So if you’re avoiding gluten due to an allergy, rather than a preference, you won’t have to worry about cross-contamination.
Freshly also offers dairy-free, plant-based, low-carb, and calorie-controlled options. There's the option to mix and match meals from the regularly changing menu—and everything is fully prepared (and arrives fresh), so you can be eating your meals in as little as three minutes.
Pro tip: freeze your meals to extend their shelf-life and stock up for meal prep.
Sustainability & Quality:
Not only are Freshly’s meals gluten-free, they’re made without refined sugars and artificial ingredients, and eggs are cage-free. That said, there are limited organic ingredients. Most of the packaging is recyclable, although you may have to drop off some of the plastics at a local recycling center instead of your curb (depending on your service).
Example Meal:
Hearty veggie bolognese
What Customers Say:
With a 4.8-star average, customers are impressed with the quality, delivery, and variety and say the meals are bursting with flavor. “The food is seriously amazing! The portions are just the right size so you don’t still feel hungry after. Everything I have tried has been delicious. Plus they make things healthier by using veggie products in place of regular starches. The cauliflower noodle pasta dishes and cauliflower mash are outstanding!” writes one happy customer.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
None mentioned
Best for kids: Little Spoon
Pros:
- Options for every eating stage
- Baby food is 100% organic
Cons:
- Big kid meals aren’t 100% organic
- All meals aren’t allergen-free
If you have particularly picky-eating kids in your life, Little Spoon will help make mealtime a bit easier. This kid-focused meal delivery service offers options for babies to big kids. It has fresh, organic baby food and smoothies, as well as child-approved meals with hidden veggies in each bite.
There’s a big focus on allergens too. Many of the meals and baby food are made in allergen-friendly kitchens. If a meal does contain an allergen, it’s clearly marked and you’re able to filter by specific ingredients so you can avoid anything your littles might be allergic to.
Sustainability & Quality:
All baby food and smoothies from Little Spoon are 100% organic, while big kid meals are made with organic ingredients and free of preservatives and artificial ingredients. Packaging is toxin-free (you won’t find any BPA or phthalates here) and curbside recyclable.
Example Meal:
Mac and three cheese with invisible butternut squash and carrots
What Customers Say:
Reviewers are most impressed by the quality and variation of meals—and the very reasonable price. Parents also love that each meal has vegetables hidden within it, so what appears to be regular mac and cheese is actually a more nutrient-dense meal that their kids love.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
20% off your first order
Best meal kit: Green Chef
Pros:
- Certified organic ingredients
- 30 new meal options weekly
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited plant-based options
One of the only USDA-certified organic meal delivery services, Green Chef is all about ingredient quality. Each week, there are 30 new recipes added to the menu, and you can mix and match from all dietary types, including keto and paleo, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
The meals take around 30 minutes to prepare, and you can see the estimated time while browsing, to help you narrow down your choices and plan your week. There are options for up to six servings per box, which makes this meal kit a good option for families, or anyone looking to meal prep.
Sustainability & Quality:
In addition to its organic certification, Green Chef focuses on sustainability, by offsetting 100 percent of its carbon emissions, and using recyclable packaging.
Meals We've Enjoyed:
Southwest Zucchini Fritters
What Our Editor Says:
"I found the recipe selection of other meal delivery services to be kind of uninspired, but Green Chef was always introducing me to new ingredients and flavors. I always ended up with meals that were better and more interesting than something I would make on my own." — Emily Kelleher, editorial operations manager
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
Get your first box for $5.99 per meal with free shipping
Best for singles: Fresh N’ Lean
Pros:
- Great meal variety
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Can’t mix and match from meal plans
- Some customers report meals are bland
If you live alone or you tend to eat solo, you may not want to spend time cooking from a meal kit (or potentially waste half a recipe that's portioned for two). Instead of sending you a box of ingredients, Fresh N’ Lean delivers up to 21 prepared meals per week—all you have to do is heat them in the microwave or oven (your choice). In other words, no ingredients to prepare or mess to clean up.
One of the best for delivery services for prepared meals, the company offers six meal plans to choose from, with over 100 rotating meals on the menu each week. If you want to switch things up, opt for the bulk option—which lets you mix and match prepared proteins and side dishes, to build your own meals.
Sustainability & Quality:
Fresh N’ Lean’s meals are GMO-free, and some ingredients are organic. Proteins are grass-fed, free-range, and/or sustainable. The company uses recyclable trays and plastic wrap to package its meals, and they’re shipped in recyclable boxes with biodegradable insulation.
Example Meal:
Garlic confit with garbanzo beans and shrimp
What Customers Say:
With an average 4.1-star rating, customers rave about the quality, speedy delivery, and exceptional customer service. “I've gotten five weeks of it now and will continue as it's so much easier than trying to decide what to cook and ending up with extra stuff that goes to waste,” writes one five-star reviewer. “A snap to prepare, only two and a half minutes in the microwave, no mess and the tray is recyclable.”
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
$20 off your first week when you sign up for emails and texts
Best for weight loss: BistroMD
Pros:
- Great menu variety
- Good for weight-loss goals
Cons:
- Expensive shipping fee
Many meal delivery services can make healthy eating easier, but they’re not all specifically designed for weight loss. BistroMD’s signature program contains over 150 breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options that are free of artificial ingredients. If weight loss is not a priority, there are several other meal plans available, including keto, diabetic, menopause, and heart-healthy.
While the meals don’t change weekly, there’s a large menu to choose from and new items are regularly added once they pass the company’s taste and quality tests. You have the option of getting five days’ worth of meals per week or going all in and getting enough food for seven days.
Sustainability & Quality:
BistroMD sources produce from local, family-owned farms and ensures all proteins are hormone-free. Most (but not all) packaging is curbside recyclable.
Example Meal:
Manicotti with vodka marinara sauce
What Customers Say:
Reviewers are happy with the quality of the meals, as well as the weight loss progress they’re making. “The program works…I find that I don’t get hungry on [it] and I’m also getting trained for portion sizes and food selections when the time comes for me to sort out my meals myself. There’s also a dietitian available with the program which is also very helpful,” says one reviewer.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
25% off plus free shipping when you enter your email address
Best for lunch: Pete’s Real Food
Pros:
- Seasonal menus
- Free shipping
- Breakfast, lunch, and dinner available
Cons:
- Limited organic ingredients
- Expensive
Pete’s Real Food offers a lunch-only option, with up to 10 meals per week available. Even better, breakfasts and dinners are also on the menu.
The main meal plans are paleo and vegan, but there’s also a mix and match option that accommodates autoimmune protocol (AIP) and keto. All meals are gluten- and dairy-free, and there are new menus each week that change with the season. The company focuses on seasonal foods, so the meals are always made with the freshest, highest-quality ingredients.
Sustainability & Quality:
While Pete’s Real Food isn’t fully organic, the company focuses on seasonal ingredients and humanely raised meats. Most of the packaging is recyclable, but you may have to bring some to a local drop-off location instead of leaving it at the curb.
Example Meal:
Bacon harvest pork scramble
What Customers Say:
Reviewers acknowledge that the cost is higher than most, but many agree that the focus on fresh, whole foods is worth the additional cost. Plus, there are more diet-specific options, like AIP, which is hard to find with other meal delivery services.
Sign-Up Promo For New Customers:
$10 off your first order when you sign up for emails
How to choose the best meal delivery service
The best service for you depends on what type of meals you want (meal kits versus prepared meals), your household size, and your own dietary preferences or needs.
“Be sure to find one that works for your lifestyle, budget and specific health goal,” Gish advises. “Most companies have sample meal plans and recipes available on their website, so you can peek at the ingredients, cost and flexibility of delivery scheduling to make sure it’s a good fit before committing.”
Who are meal delivery services good for?
These services are good for anyone who is trying to eat more wholesome meals, without putting extra time into shopping and cooking. “If you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy cooking, has a busy life (who doesn’t?), or ends up throwing out a ton of rotten veggies each week, a meal delivery service can help cut down on food waste, bring a little fun back into cooking and even end up being more cost effective,” Gish adds.
If you are navigating a new type of diet or lifestyle, meal delivery services are an excellent option. “There are so many great options of meal delivery services these days that cater to every type of dietary restrictions, so for people who are new to eating in a certain way, gluten-free, plant-based, paleo, or dairy-free for example, it can really help simplify things, and is often less stressful than eating out at unfamiliar restaurants,” says Gish.
FAQ:
Which is the best meal delivery service?
The best meal delivery service for you depends on your dietary needs and preferences, as well as your personal health goals. Read more about how to choose, and check our the picks above to determine which is best for you. Many offer deals for first-time customers, so when in doubt: try a few!
What is the most budget-friendly meal delivery service?
Dinnerly is the most budget-friendly meal delivery service on our list, but there are plenty of affordable meal delivery services that don’t skimp on food quality.
Are delivered meal plans worth it?
With prices starting as low as $4.99 per serving, meal delivery services can absolutely be worth it, even just to supplement your normal cooking schedule. “If your goals are convenience, healthier eating habits, and exposure to new ingredients, a meal delivery service can be a great option,” Gish adds.
What is the healthiest delivery food?
If you’re trying to optimize your nutrition, you’ll want to be discerning about which one you pick. While we prioritized healthy options on our list, not all meal delivery services are healthy. Gish advises looking for meal delivery services with recipes that are heavy on vegetables. “Some services end up being overly carb heavy and no better than grabbing take-out, so look for services that prioritize quality, fresh ingredients, a variety of lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats.”
The takeaway.
The best meal delivery services bring healthy and reasonably priced kits, or prepared entrees, right to your door. The meal delivery services on this list cater to a wide range of dietary needs and preferences. If you are eating with specific dietary guidelines, you may want to explore additional options, like low-carb or Mediterranean meal delivery services.
Lindsay Boyers is a holistic nutritionist specializing in gut health, mood disorders, and functional nutrition. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
She has written twelve books and has had more than 2,000 articles published across various websites. Lindsay currently works full time as a freelance health writer. She truly believes that you can transform your life through food, proper mindset and shared experiences. That's why it's her goal to educate others, while also being open and vulnerable to create real connections with her clients and readers.