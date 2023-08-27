To get started with Thistle, you’ll first enter your zip code to confirm whether you’re in the brand’s local delivery or shipping area. As a New Yorker, I was in the local zone.

Next, you’ll select the number of meals you want per week. Thistle offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. The more meals you add, the lower the price per meal.

You can choose from plant-based, meal only (meaning all meals will have meat), or a mix of plant-based protein and meat. I chose fully plant-based.

In terms of allergies and restrictions, you’ll be able to select from a list of ingredients to avoid (shellfish, fish, coconut, peanuts, soy, pork, and tree nuts). Thistle will either replace this ingredient or the entire meal.

Once you set those preferences, you’ll be assigned meals. Thistle designs a new menu each week and you can swap, add, or remove meals as you prefer.

Depending on which plan you select, you’ll receive either one or two deliveries each week. One convenient thing about Thistle is that you can set your delivery window and opt for text updates if desired. Many other meal services I’ve tested don’t give much leeway in terms of delivery time, so this was a pro for me.

The food always arrives fully cooled and ready to eat, and they can be enjoyed either cold or heated.