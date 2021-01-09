Kicking off the new year with a new diet can be overwhelming, and certainly if you've never eaten plant-based before there's a lot to learn. But the truth is, vegan cooking is just as simple as anything else once you know where to start.

The other hiccup of going plant-based might be missing those favorite foods that are now off the table. Never fear. For most of these go-to bites, there's a way to make a vegan facsimile that will satiate the craving. In fact, you'll likely find a few new favorites among the recipes you try this month, setting you up for increased plant-based eating in the future.