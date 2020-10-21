Hummus is an all-year-round superstar—for snacking and beyond—and making it yourself is a great way to personalize it to your favorite flavors. And though peas aren't in season anymore, the great thing about this recipe is that it's just as good when made with frozen sweet green peas. If you are going for fresh peas, just be sure to blanch them before adding them to the mix (for frozen, you just need to give them time to thaw).

"Sweet green peas pair perfectly with mild chickpeas in this vibrant green, flavor-packed dip that moonlights as a sandwich spread," writes Rebecca Lindamood in. The Ultimate Guide to Vegetable Side Dishes, where we fell in love with this vibrant, summery dish.

So while we're all for a fall full of pumpkins and apples, sometimes you're after something a bit fresher. The combination of green peas, parsley, and scallions make this a lighter, brighter, take on hummus that we can't wait to add to our lunch rotation.