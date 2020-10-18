mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)

The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Tacos

Image by Sean Locke / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 18, 2020 — 23:04 PM

In his new book, Healthy at Last, Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams shares a range of his favorite plant-based recipes—including this super-simple black bean taco recipe he credits to none other than Paul McCartney. In addition to his career as one of the most well-known musicians in the world, McCartney is also the co-founder of the Meat-Free Mondays campaign.

Through the campaign, McCartney (and his co-founders, daughters Mary and Stella McCartney) aim to bring awareness to the major difference that even one day a week of plant-based eating can make for the planet. According to the website, "The campaign encourages people to help slow climate change, conserve precious natural resources, and improve their health by having at least one plant-based day each week."

For Adams, switching to a plant-based diet was a big part of his health recovery—in fact, it was one of the five health tips he shared with mindbodygreen when he appeared on the podcast. This über-simple recipe is a perfect starter point for introducing a Meat-Free Monday to your week, but it's still worth saving even if you're a seasoned plant-based eater for a quick and easy dinner any night of the week.

Black Bean Tacos

Makes 4 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, or a small bunch of spring onions, chopped
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 medium tomatoes chopped
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 teaspoons hot chili sauce (options)
  • 4 taco shells
  • 1 lime, quartered
  • 1 head Little Gem lettuce, shredded
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until soft but not browned.
  2. Stir in the black beans and cook for 5 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes, paprika, and cumin, and cook, stirring until heated through. Season with salt. If you like your tacos spicy, add hot chili sauce.
  3. To serve, warm the tacos shells according to the instructions on the package, and fill halfway with the bean mixture. Add a squeeze of lime and top with shredded lettuce and sliced avocado.
Recipe excerpted with permission from Healthy at Last: A Plant-Based Approach to Preventing and Reversing Diabetes and Other Chronic Illnesses by Eric Adams (Hay House Inc., October 13, 2020).

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup That Supports Digestion, From A Dietitian

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup That Supports Digestion, From A Dietitian
Recipes

With Only 8 Ingredients You Can Make Your Own (Healthy-ish) Candy Bars

Eliza Sullivan
With Only 8 Ingredients You Can Make Your Own (Healthy-ish) Candy Bars
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Real Talk: Is My Partner Kissing My Meticulous Skin Care Routine Off?

Jamie Schneider
Real Talk: Is My Partner Kissing My Meticulous Skin Care Routine Off?
Beauty

Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections

Alexandra Engler
Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections
Routines

How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)

Sarah Regan
How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Get Smooth Skin: The 12 Best Dermatologist-Approved Tips

Alexandra Engler
How To Get Smooth Skin: The 12 Best Dermatologist-Approved Tips
Meditation

This 30-Second Micro-Meditation Helps The CEO Of Whole Foods Market Overcome Burnout

Jamie Schneider
This 30-Second Micro-Meditation Helps The CEO Of Whole Foods Market Overcome Burnout
Beauty

Uh-Oh, This Beloved Beauty Product May Be The Cause Of Brittle Hair

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, This Beloved Beauty Product May Be The Cause Of Brittle Hair
Routines

The 7 Best Yoga Poses To Fire Up Those Abs & Strengthen Your Core

Kristine Thomason
The 7 Best Yoga Poses To Fire Up Those Abs & Strengthen Your Core
Home

Mess No More: Our 15 Favorite Cleaning Products Of 2020

Emma Loewe
Mess No More: Our 15 Favorite Cleaning Products Of 2020
Spirituality

What Time To Go To Bed Every Night, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
What Time To Go To Bed Every Night, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/meatless-monday-taco-recipe-eric-adams-learned-from-paul-mccartney-yes-really

Your article and new folder have been saved!