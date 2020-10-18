The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)

In his new book, Healthy at Last, Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams shares a range of his favorite plant-based recipes—including this super-simple black bean taco recipe he credits to none other than Paul McCartney. In addition to his career as one of the most well-known musicians in the world, McCartney is also the co-founder of the Meat-Free Mondays campaign.

Through the campaign, McCartney (and his co-founders, daughters Mary and Stella McCartney) aim to bring awareness to the major difference that even one day a week of plant-based eating can make for the planet. According to the website, "The campaign encourages people to help slow climate change, conserve precious natural resources, and improve their health by having at least one plant-based day each week."

For Adams, switching to a plant-based diet was a big part of his health recovery—in fact, it was one of the five health tips he shared with mindbodygreen when he appeared on the podcast. This über-simple recipe is a perfect starter point for introducing a Meat-Free Monday to your week, but it's still worth saving even if you're a seasoned plant-based eater for a quick and easy dinner any night of the week.