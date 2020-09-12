mindbodygreen

Our Weekend Brunch Inspo? These Vegan Savory Pancakes, Any Of Four Ways 

Eliza Sullivan
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Power-Packed Savory Vegan Pancakes

Image by Malou Burger / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 12, 2020 — 10:05 AM

You may think of a pancake breakfast as a party for a sweet tooth, but this recipe turns that on it's head in a savory, protein packed option. And tofu certainly isn't an ingredient you expect to use in pancakes, but paired with chickpea flour the breakfast option becomes a great source of plant-based protein.

Because the recipe is also lower in complex carbohydrates than traditional pancakes, they're also a great option for when you're ending a fasting period when practicing intermittent fasting, while also keeping you full longer for whatever your weekend holds.

So whether you top them with the simple tomato topping or dive into your hummus with your morning meal, this is the perfect way to make a weekend day at home a little more special.

Power Pancakes With Popped Tomatoes

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the pancakes

For the tomatoes

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 400g / 14 oz cherry tomatoes
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • Pinch of dried chili flakes

To serve

  • Crumbled feta or vegan alternative
  • Additional chili flakes
Method

  1. To make the pancakes: Simply blend all the ingredients, apart from the oil, until you have a thick, smooth batter.
  2. Heat a large pancake or frying pan over a high heat. Once the pan is hot, reduce the heat to medium and add a good drizzle of the oil. Swirl to cover base of the pan and then spoon or ladle the batter to create pancakes of about 3 inches in diameter.
  3. Cook for a couple of minutes or so until small bubbles appear on the surface. Carefully flip each pancake over and cook for a further minute. Keep the pancakes warm while you cook the remaining pancakes in the hot oiled pan, until all the mixture has been used.
  4. Meanwhile, cook the tomatoes: Heat another frying pan over a high heat and add the olive oil. Add the tomatoes and toss around for a few minutes until the skins burst and the tomatoes start to 'pop' open, releasing tomatoey juices. Sprinkle over the sugar, balsamic vinegar and chili flakes (if using). Move around in the pan for a couple of minutes to continue softening the tomatoes but remove from the heat before they totally break down and they still retain some shape.
  5. Serve the pancakes on plates, spooning the tomatoes over and finishing with a scattering of chili flakes and feta cheese, if using.

3 more serving suggestions

  1. Upgrade: Once the tomatoes are cooked remove from the pan and return the pan to a high heat. Add a good handful of baby spinach leaves and stir around until wilted. Serve on the plate with the pancakes and tomatoes, drizzled with some tahini.
  2. Keep it simple: The pancakes are delicious served as a snack with some hummus, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. Great for using up any uneaten pancakes later in the day.
  3. Spice it up: The pancakes are delicious made with the addition of 2 teaspoons mild curry powder added to them and served as an accompaniment to all types of curries or dahls.
Excerpted with permission from The Flexible Family Cookbook by Jo Pratt. Published by Frances Lincoln, September 8, 2020

