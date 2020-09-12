You may think of a pancake breakfast as a party for a sweet tooth, but this recipe turns that on it's head in a savory, protein packed option. And tofu certainly isn't an ingredient you expect to use in pancakes, but paired with chickpea flour the breakfast option becomes a great source of plant-based protein.

Because the recipe is also lower in complex carbohydrates than traditional pancakes, they're also a great option for when you're ending a fasting period when practicing intermittent fasting, while also keeping you full longer for whatever your weekend holds.

So whether you top them with the simple tomato topping or dive into your hummus with your morning meal, this is the perfect way to make a weekend day at home a little more special.