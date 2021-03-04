"Irresistibly crunchy and so simple to make," writes Saskia Sidey of this recipe from her new cookbook Broke Vegan. "There's no time wasted breadcrumbing the individual cauliflower florets." The prep also cuts down on cleanup: You mix the ingredients for the coating right on the baking tray, and anything that doesn't adhere to cauliflower becomes "extra crispy morsels of flavored breadcrumb shards to serve with the nuggets."

And while this version calls for a pairing of paprika and coriander, Sidey recommends experimenting with spice blends for different experiences: "These would be wonderful in a traditional fast-food style with onion and garlic powder," she writes, "or given an Indian twist with garam masala and ground cumin."