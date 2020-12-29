This Super Affordable Vegan Soup Is All You Need This Time Of Year
Blogger & cookbook author By Andrea Hanneman
Blogger & cookbook author
Andrea Hanneman, aka Earthy Andy, is creator of the popular Earthy Andy blog and Instagram account.
December 29, 2020 — 15:15 PM
This is a soup that I probably have made more than any other dish on this planet! It’s a stretch-your-dollar, throw-a few-ingredients-into-a-pot-and-be-done, and surf-a-little-longer kind of soup. All you need for this soup is cabbage, an onion, a couple carrots, and a potato or two! So simple yet so good!
Save Your Dollars Soup
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, chopped
- 4 medium carrots, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 to 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 small head green cabbage, roughly chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Sea salt
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the carrots and potatoes and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften.
- Add the vegetable broth, raise the heat to medium-high, and add the cabbage. Make sure the cabbage is submerged under the liquid, bring to a simmer, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until all the vegetables are softened.
- Add the pepper, season with salt, and enjoy.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.