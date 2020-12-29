mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Super Affordable Vegan Soup Is All You Need This Time Of Year

This Super Affordable Vegan Soup Is All You Need This Time Of Year

Andrea Hanneman
Blogger & cookbook author By Andrea Hanneman
Blogger & cookbook author
Andrea Hanneman, aka Earthy Andy, is creator of the popular Earthy Andy blog and Instagram account.
Budget Friendly Vegan Soup

Image by Andrea Hannemann, Plant Over Processed

December 29, 2020 — 15:15 PM

This is a soup that I probably have made more than any other dish on this planet! It’s a stretch-your-dollar, throw-a few-ingredients-into-a-pot-and-be-done, and surf-a-little-longer kind of soup. All you need for this soup is cabbage, an onion, a couple carrots, and a potato or two! So simple yet so good!

Save Your Dollars Soup

Makes 6 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 4 medium carrots, chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 to 2 large Yukon Gold potatoes chopped into bite-sized pieces
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 small head green cabbage, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Sea salt

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Once the oil is shimmering, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the carrots and potatoes and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften.
  2. Add the vegetable broth, raise the heat to medium-high, and add the cabbage. Make sure the cabbage is submerged under the liquid, bring to a simmer, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until all the vegetables are softened.
  3. Add the pepper, season with salt, and enjoy.
From PLANT OVER PROCESSED by Andrea Hannemann Copyright © 2020 by Andrea Hannemann. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Andrea Hanneman
Andrea Hanneman Blogger & cookbook author
Health and wellness influencer Andrea Hanneman, aka Earthy Andy, is creator of the popular Earthy Andy blog and Instagram account. After years of battling IBS, Celiac disease,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The 19 Best Mediterranean Diet Recipes We Cooked Up This Year

Eliza Sullivan
The 19 Best Mediterranean Diet Recipes We Cooked Up This Year
Functional Food

This Alternative Sweetener Is Actually A Nutrient-Packed Superstar

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Alternative Sweetener Is Actually A Nutrient-Packed Superstar
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

How To Interpret North Nodes & South Nodes To Find Your True Purpose

The AstroTwins
How To Interpret North Nodes & South Nodes To Find Your True Purpose
Spirituality

Full Moons 101: An Intro To Their Energy & How To Make It Work For You

The AstroTwins
Full Moons 101: An Intro To Their Energy & How To Make It Work For You
Recipes

We're 100% Making These Vegan, Gluten-Free Dumplings This Week

Eliza Sullivan
We're 100% Making These Vegan, Gluten-Free Dumplings This Week
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

8 Tips To Accentuate Almond Eyes & Make Them Pop, From Makeup Artists

Jamie Schneider
8 Tips To Accentuate Almond Eyes & Make Them Pop, From Makeup Artists
Home

Our Favorite Home Tip Of The Year Had Nothing To Do With Decluttering

Emma Loewe
Our Favorite Home Tip Of The Year Had Nothing To Do With Decluttering
Spirituality

7 Ways To Harness The Healing Energy Of 2020's Final Full Moon

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To Harness The Healing Energy Of 2020's Final Full Moon
Love

"I'm Worried My Husband Is No Longer In Love With Me"

Kelly Gonsalves
"I'm Worried My Husband Is No Longer In Love With Me"
Personal Growth

Think Someone Is Lying? 4 Ways To Find Out, From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
Think Someone Is Lying? 4 Ways To Find Out, From Body Language Experts
Integrative Health

Vitamin K2: Is Your Heart Missing Out On This Critical Nutrient?

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Vitamin K2: Is Your Heart Missing Out On This Critical Nutrient?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/save-your-dollars-soup-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!