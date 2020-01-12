Sip On This CBD-Infused Vegan "Bone Broth" To Ease Inflammation & Stress

This Roasted Root Broth is a vegan "bone broth," but you'd never know it. It uses an earthy blend of roasted root vegetables to give this drink a layered, rich flavor, and the resulting CBD broth is mind-blowingly good.

Don't skip the coriander and lemon! While the broth tastes good before adding these two ingredients, they actually drastically improve the end result. Looking for something heartier? Don't discard the solids, but blend them in with an immersion blender for a savory soup.