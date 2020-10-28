mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
An Easy (And Forgiving) Stewed Eggplant, Perfect For Weeknight Meals

An Easy (And Forgiving) Stewed Eggplant, Perfect For Weeknight Meals

Hawa Hassan
Entrepreneur & Cookbook author By Hawa Hassan
Entrepreneur & Cookbook author
Hawa Hassan is an entrepreneur and author of In Bibi's Kitchen with Julia Turshen. She has been featured in Forbes, the New York Times, The Cut, Eater, and Bon Appetit.
Eggplant in minimal setting

Image by TATJANA ZLATKOVIC / Stocksy

October 28, 2020 — 15:09 PM

Recipes and cooking are really their own sort of stories and that's what Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen wanted to share in the new cookbook, In Bibi's Kitchen. The collection of recipes featured are based on their extensive research in the kitchens of grandmothers across eight eastern African countries. Hassan and Turshen explain in the introduction to the book that, "This is an old-fashioned cookbook that has nothing to do with trends or newness. It’s filled with recipes from grandmothers and their rich histories, which have been handed down through generations."

Included among the more involved recipes is this quick stewed eggplant, which comes from the kitchen of Mo Shara, who runs a cooking school in Zanzibar. As with each of the grandmothers featured in the book, they asked Mo Shara about her relationship to the food she cooks and her live and culture.

This recipe is so quick, easy, affordable, and healthy—the things we all seem to look for these days. It's also very forgiving. Don't have green bell pepper? Throw in a red one. Forgot to check the pot on the stove while you started doing something else? Not the end of the world—the eggplant will just get silkier if it cooks a little longer.

Feel free to also throw in extra vegetables like thinly sliced carrots, chopped okra, or diced sweet potatoes. This is one of those dishes you can throw together after work and just eat with rice or flatbread, or make as part of a more elaborate meal with other vegan dishes or meat, chicken, or fish.

Quick Stewed Eggplant With Coconut

Serves 4

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds eggplant (about 2 large), cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 large red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 jalapeños, stemmed and thinly sliced (use less or leave this out if you don't want things too spicy)
  • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup full-fat unsweetened coconut milk

Method

  1. Place the eggplant, onion, bell pepper, garlic, jalapeños, turmeric, salt, and coconut milk in a large pot and stir well to combine.
  2. Set over a high heat and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the eggplant is tender, about 10 minutes.
  3. Season the eggplant to taste with salt and serve immediately. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a few days and rewarmed in a heavy pot set over low heat (stir while you heat).
Reprinted with permission from In Bibi's Kitchen by Hawa Hassan with Julia Turshen, copyright © 2020. Photographs by Khadija M. Farah & Jennifer May. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Hawa Hassan
Hawa Hassan Entrepreneur & Cookbook author
Hawa Hassan was born in a time of war in Somalia and at the age of four moved with her family to a U.N. refugee camp. In that difficult environment, her mother worked miracles to keep...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

What To Eat With Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Efficacy, From A Neuroscientist

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
What To Eat With Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Efficacy, From A Neuroscientist
Recipes

This One-Skillet Dinner Has Nutrient-Dense Sweet Potatoes & Salmon

Eliza Sullivan
This One-Skillet Dinner Has Nutrient-Dense Sweet Potatoes & Salmon
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

9 Ways To Use Vinegar On Laundry (Zero Of Which Will Make Your Clothes Smell)

Emma Loewe
9 Ways To Use Vinegar On Laundry (Zero Of Which Will Make Your Clothes Smell)
Personal Growth

What Your Feelings Are Trying To Tell You, From A Psychologist

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
What Your Feelings Are Trying To Tell You, From A Psychologist
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & Here's How I Finally Got The Long Hair Of My Dreams

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & Here's How I Finally Got The Long Hair Of My Dreams
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

A Neuropsychiatrist Warns Seasonal Depression May Be Worse In 2020

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuropsychiatrist Warns Seasonal Depression May Be Worse In 2020
Spirituality

Always On Your Computer? Might As Well Make An Online Vision Board

Sarah Regan
Always On Your Computer? Might As Well Make An Online Vision Board
Climate Change

The World Needs More Climate Citizens: A Former State Rep Shares Why

Emma Loewe
The World Needs More Climate Citizens: A Former State Rep Shares Why
Beauty

A Derm Reveals 3 Underrated Ways To Get Glowing Skin, Not A Serum In Sight

Jason Wachob
A Derm Reveals 3 Underrated Ways To Get Glowing Skin, Not A Serum In Sight
Beauty

In Your 40s & 50s? A Derm Says Add This To Your Skin Care Routine

Alexandra Engler
In Your 40s & 50s? A Derm Says Add This To Your Skin Care Routine
Spirituality

A Once-A-Decade Blue Moon Will Make This Halloween Extra Spooky

Sarah Regan
A Once-A-Decade Blue Moon Will Make This Halloween Extra Spooky
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/easy-and-forgiving-stewed-eggplant

Your article and new folder have been saved!