mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

You Only Need A Few Ingredients To Make These Homemade Flatbreads

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Homemade Flatbread Recipe

Image by Luke Albert / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 25, 2020 — 10:04 AM

It's safe to say you could call breadmaking the "it" hobby of 2020, as evidenced by the sourdough starter boom and the abundance of homemade loaves that have become common snaps on our quarantine social feeds. But in the midst of the boules, rolls, and baguettes very few people seem to be making the humble flatbread.

In Five Ingredient Vegan, Katy Beskow shares a slew of wonderful recipes that, as you've probably gleaned, only require five ingredients, or sometimes even less. Among her Basic recipes—those ones you'll make and master until you can hardly remember spending money to buy them premade—are these easy flatbreads. Made using only three ingredients, they're certainly worth getting to know as they can become a perfect accompaniment to curries or, as Beskow recommends, vegan tagines.

In Beskow's native United Kingdom, self-raising flour is as common as all-purpose flour. Stateside you'll be a bit harder pressed to find self-raising flour, though it is possible. Luckily, even if you have to blend your own "self-raising flour" the recipe still only requires five ingredients, keeping the titular promise of the book.

According to the flour experts at King Arthur Flour, to blend up your own self-raising flour, blend 120g of all-purpose flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. For this recipe, you'd be best off doubling their recipe and then storing the rest in the cupboard for next time.

Easy Flatbreads

Makes 8 flatbreads

Article continues below

Ingredients

  • 250g (9oz) self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 250g (9oz) unsweetened soy yogurt
  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil

Method

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and soya yogurt to form a dough, bringing it together with your hands towards the end. Set aside to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.
  2. Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour and cut the dough in half. Cut each half into four pieces. Use a rolling pin to roll each piece to the size of a small plate. 
  3. Heat a flat pan over a medium–high heat until hot. Rub each doughy flatbread with a little oil, then use tongs to place onto the hot pan. Cook for 20–30 seconds until golden-brown patches appear. Carefully turn the flatbread and cook the other side for 20–30 seconds. Repeat until each flatbread is cooked. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Recipe excerpted with permission from Five Ingredient Vegan by Katy Beskow, published by Quadrille February 2020, RRP $29.99 Hardcover.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

This May Be Why Your Window Sill Of Veggie Scraps Aren't Growing

Eliza Sullivan
This May Be Why Your Window Sill Of Veggie Scraps Aren't Growing
Functional Food

Fresh Produce In Short Supply? Prioritize This Veggie In Your Diet

Abby Moore
Fresh Produce In Short Supply? Prioritize This Veggie In Your Diet
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Single Right Now? 8 Ways To Make Virtual Dating Actually Work

Kelly Gonsalves
Single Right Now? 8 Ways To Make Virtual Dating Actually Work
Home

You've Been Warned: One Mistake Everyone Makes When Diffusing Essential Oils

Emma Loewe
You've Been Warned: One Mistake Everyone Makes When Diffusing Essential Oils
Personal Growth

How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How Sophia Bush Is Keeping The Panic At Bay During Quarantine
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

The Hobby You Should Pick Up While Quarantined, Based On Your Enneagram

Gina Gomez
The Hobby You Should Pick Up While Quarantined, Based On Your Enneagram
Sex

How To Have Great Phone Sex, Even If It's Not Usually Your Thing

Ashley Uzer, MBA
How To Have Great Phone Sex, Even If It's Not Usually Your Thing
Beauty

Under Eye Wrinkles, Crow's Feet & Fine Lines: How To Prevent Micro-Cracks

Jamie Schneider
Under Eye Wrinkles, Crow's Feet & Fine Lines: How To Prevent Micro-Cracks
Spirituality

The Law Of Attraction, Simplified: A Primer On This Spiritual Concept

Sarah Regan
The Law Of Attraction, Simplified: A Primer On This Spiritual Concept
Integrative Health

These 2 Materials May Be Most Effective For Homemade Masks, Study Says

Abby Moore
These 2 Materials May Be Most Effective For Homemade Masks, Study Says
Beauty

This Skin Texture Gets More Pronounced As You Age, But Here's What To Try

Alexandra Engler
This Skin Texture Gets More Pronounced As You Age, But Here's What To Try
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-3-ingredient-homemade-vegan-flatbreads

Your article and new folder have been saved!