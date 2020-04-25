It's safe to say you could call breadmaking the "it" hobby of 2020, as evidenced by the sourdough starter boom and the abundance of homemade loaves that have become common snaps on our quarantine social feeds. But in the midst of the boules, rolls, and baguettes very few people seem to be making the humble flatbread.

In Five Ingredient Vegan, Katy Beskow shares a slew of wonderful recipes that, as you've probably gleaned, only require five ingredients, or sometimes even less. Among her Basic recipes—those ones you'll make and master until you can hardly remember spending money to buy them premade—are these easy flatbreads. Made using only three ingredients, they're certainly worth getting to know as they can become a perfect accompaniment to curries or, as Beskow recommends, vegan tagines.

In Beskow's native United Kingdom, self-raising flour is as common as all-purpose flour. Stateside you'll be a bit harder pressed to find self-raising flour, though it is possible. Luckily, even if you have to blend your own "self-raising flour" the recipe still only requires five ingredients, keeping the titular promise of the book.

According to the flour experts at King Arthur Flour, to blend up your own self-raising flour, blend 120g of all-purpose flour with 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. For this recipe, you'd be best off doubling their recipe and then storing the rest in the cupboard for next time.